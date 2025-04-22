Somalia: Azerbaijan Ratifies Defense Cooperation Agreement With Somalia

The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the "agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the field of defense and defense industry", Trend reports.

According to the information, this issue was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on April 22.

The bill on approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the field of defense and defense industry" was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the field of defense and defense industry" was signed on February 12, 2025, in Baku.

The agreement serves the purpose of creating a legal framework for cooperation between the parties in the field of defense and the defense industry.

Under the agreement, the parties implement the provisions of the agreement in accordance with the national legislation and international obligations of their state and agree that this cooperation will not be directed against a third party.

The agreement consists of 20 articles.

The agreement provides for mutual cooperation between the parties in the fields of defense and military security, peacekeeping operations, mutual visits and exchange of experience, military training and education, defense industry and technology, etc.