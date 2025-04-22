Somalia: Turkish Forces Arrive in Mogadishu to Aid Somalia's Fight Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, April 22 (Smn) — Around 500 Turkish troops arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday, marking the start of an expanded military cooperation mission between Türkiye and Somalia aimed at strengthening security and countering Al-Shabaab militants, military sources said.

The soldiers, equipped with heavy weaponry and supported by Qatari military aircraft, landed at Aden Adde International Airport. They form the advance party of a larger force of up to 2,500 troops approved by Türkiye's parliament in July 2024 for a two-year mission, officials said.

The Turkish contingent will protect government installations, support Somali forces against Al-Shabaab, secure Turkish diplomatic and military facilities, and guard oil exploration sites and a planned satellite launch station.

The deployment follows talks between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reinforcing a broader defense pact.

Türkiye's mission aligns with Somalia's Security Sector Development Plan, which seeks to enable Somalia to assume full control of its security. Analysts suggest Türkiye may also provide advanced aerial support, though it is unclear if its troops will engage in direct ground combat.

The deployment coincides with joint Turkish-Somali energy exploration, with Turkish forces expected to secure offshore oil sites. Türkiye, a long-standing partner, has supported Somalia with military training, infrastructure, and aid for over a decade.

Al-Shabaab remains a persistent threat, prompting Somalia to lean on allies like Türkiye and the US for military backing.