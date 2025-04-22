Rwanda/Algeria: Rwanda to Face Algeria in International Friendly

22 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda will play against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a FIFA international friendly on June 5.

The game, which will take place at Stade de la Constantine in Algiers, will serve as preparatory outing for both nations ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

Amavubi have two crucial away games against Nigeria on September 1 and Zimbabwe on September 8 while Algeria, who are on top of Group G, will also face Botswana and Guinea.

The game promises to be a good test for Adel Amrouche's Amavubi who are aiming to bounce back after their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria, followed by a 1-1 draw at the hands of Lesotho in match days 5 and 6 both held in Kigali.

Amrouche will also use the friendly match to examine a host of players he is scouting before deciding who to select ahead of next qualifying fixtures.

