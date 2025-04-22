Somalia Launches Nationwide Vaccination Against Pneumococcal Disease and Rotavirus Diarrhoea

press release

The Federal Republic of Somalia has introduced vaccines against pneumococcal infections and rotavirus diarrhoea into its national immunization programme.

Pneumonia and diarrhoea-related illnesses are the leading cause of childhood mortality in Somalia, accounting for an estimated 38 percent of mortality of children under five.

The introduction of the two vaccines in Somalia is enabled by Gavi's additional flexible support to countries whose immunisation efforts are severely undermined by fragility, emergencies or displacement.

- The Federal Republic of Somalia has officially introduced two life-saving vaccines into its national immunization programme against pneumococcal infections and the other against rotavirus diarrhoea. The country has simultaneously launched a nationwide measles catch-up campaign to combat one of the leading killers of children in the country.This integrated effort marks a major milestone in the country's journey to reduce the prevalence of three of the most dangerous causes of disease and death in Somali children - measles, pneumonia, and rotavirus-related diarrhoea.

The Somali Ministry of Health is leading this effort with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF. It comes at a critical time as Somalia grapples with persistent measles outbreaks as well as deaths caused by pneumonia and rotavirus-related diarrhoea. Together, measles, pneumonia, and diarrhoea account for an estimated 43 percent of annual child deaths in the country.

"The introduction of these two vaccines marks a significant step forward in our national effort to reduce child deaths and build a healthier future for Somalia's next generation," said Dr Ali Haji Adam Abubakar, the Federal Minister of Health of Somalia. "Our government is committed to investing in the health of our children and strengthening our immunization services in partnership with global and regional health partners."

Pneumococcal infections can cause severe diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis and septicemia. Countries that have incorporated the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into their routine immunization schedules have reported significant declines in infant deaths and hospitalizations due to bacterial infections.

Similarly, rotavirus is a leading cause of severe diarrhoea in young children. It contributes significantly to malnutrition and death due to dehydration. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, rotavirus is estimated to cause over 200,000 deaths among children under five each year. Before the widespread use of the rotavirus vaccine, the virus was responsible for approximately 40% of hospital admissions due to severe diarrhoea in children.

Thanks to support and input from countries, civil society and the Gavi Board, introduction of the two vaccines is supported by Gavi's revised policy for fragility, emergencies and displaced populations, which provides additional and flexible support to countries whose immunisation efforts are severely undermined by these issues. Ensuring future tailored support to countries is dependent on continued global investment in immunization, including funding for Gavi's next five-year strategic period starting in 2026.

Commenting on the development, Patience Musanhu, Senior Country Manager for Somalia at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said, "We commend the Federal Ministry of Health, frontline health and community workers, and other stakeholders involved for the commitment to introduce these two critical vaccines amid multiple competing priorities. Given the burden of these diseases in Somalia, this is an investment well worth making - one that will save lives and have a transformative impact on health and development, families, communities, and the health system. Gavi remains committed to working with the government and partners to support the vision of a healthier, more prosperous future for Somalia."

The introduction of these two vaccines marks a major step forward in strengthening Somalia's immunization system and protecting children from preventable disease outbreaks. By expanding the national immunization schedule, Somalia is enhancing its ability to safeguard children against the deadly threats of pneumonia and diarrhoea.

The measles catch-up campaign is designed to rapidly close immunity gaps among children who have missed routine vaccinations due to insecurity, displacement, or service disruptions. The campaign aims to reach millions of children across the country, protecting them from one of the most contagious and deadly vaccine-preventable diseases.

"This is more than just a vaccine launch - it is a promise to Somalia's children that their lives matter, their health matters," said Dr Kamil Mohamed Ali, WHO Representative a.i. For years, we have witnessed too many young lives lost to diseases we now have the power to prevent. With these new vaccines and the measles catch-up campaign, we are turning the tide and reaffirming our commitment to equity, access, and a healthier future for all."

"The introduction of these two vaccines is a big win for children in Somalia," said Dr Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative for Somalia. "By this action alone, and with the measles campaign, we will be preventing nearly half of the deaths occurring every year among young children in Somalia, and sparing families the grief and sorrow of losing their loved ones. These children will be given an opportunity to grow up, realize their dreams, and contribute to their nation's progress."

This joint effort reflects the unwavering commitment of the Somali government and its partners to expand equitable access to essential health services and protect every child in Somalia from preventable diseases, laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future.

