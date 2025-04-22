South Africa: KwaDwesi House Robbery Suspects to Appear in Court

Two suspects linked to a house robbery in KwaDwesi, Eastern Cape, are expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrate's Court today.

According to the police report on Monday, the suspects were arrested on Saturday morning, after swift action by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaDwesi, in collaboration with other SAPS units, which led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a firearm with ammunition, and suspected stolen property linked to house robbery cases in the Kwadwesi policing precinct.

It is alleged that at approximately 12:15am, six unknown suspects forcefully entered the front door of a residence in Gumede Street, Kwadwesi Extension. One was armed with a firearm, while another was carrying knives.

The suspects entered the bedroom and allegedly pointed the firearm at them and threatening to shoot. They demanded the keys to the complainant's vehicle, and also took two cell phones, 32-inch television, laptop, groceries, and fled in the victim's red Hyundai.

They also demanded that the complainant transfer an undisclosed amount of money to their banking details.

At approximately 04:00am on Saturday, the SAPS members, acting on information received, spotted a red Hyundai motor vehicle, between Nkandla and Winnie Street in KwaDwesi.

During an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspects fired shots at the members who returned fire. The vehicle stopped and the members found two suspects, aged 20, who were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

The two other suspects managed to flee from the scene.

One of the injured suspects has been discharged and is in police custody, while the second suspect (30) is under police guard in hospital. They are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate Court today.

"During the search of the motor vehicle the members confiscated a 9mm firearm with ammunition. The members continued to follow up on information and three addresses were visited and during the search of the properties various suspected stolen property were recovered, as well as the property taken during the robbery in Gumede Street, Kwadwesi," the South African Police Service said.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, commended the members for their swift response and the follow up of information received.

"The dedication, commitment and professionalism of these officers undoubtedly contributes to the safety and security of our community," Ncata said.