South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to Late Pope Francis

22 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the world in offering condolences on the passing of the Roman Catholic Church leader, Pope Francis.

The Pope passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican City, on Monday. He was 88 years old.

"Catholics and people of all faiths are saddened today by the passing of a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values.

"As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The President described Pope Francis as a world-renowned for his compassion for the poor and the marginalised.

He was the first Latin American Pope and served following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013.

"[Pope Francis'] extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility, and a profound commitment to making the Church and the world a better place for all of humanity.

"Following so soon after the celebration of Easter, Pope Francis' passing will extend this traditional period of prayer and reflection, which will unite the Church and the international community in reflecting on the Holy Father's life and legacy," President Ramaphosa said.

