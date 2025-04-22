South Africa: Government Reflects On Work Done to Protect the Environment

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has joined the global community in celebrating Earth Day 2025 while also reflecting on South Africa's progress in safeguarding the environment and fostering a sustainable future for all.

"Since taking office as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, my department has worked diligently to advance policies and initiatives that protect our environment while promoting resilience and prosperity," the Minister said on Tuesday.

This year's Earth Day is being celebrated under the theme: "Our Power, Our Planet," which is a call for everyone to unite around renewable energy and the global target to triple clean electricity by 2030 as agreed upon at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

"We are accelerating the transition to renewable energy by expanding solar photovoltaic and wind energy to address South Africa's electricity needs while advancing our climate goals, aligning with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

"We are holding Eskom accountable for their emissions through very strict conditions, ensuring compliance with environmental standards while supporting energy reliability.

"We are actively developing carbon markets to unlock the rich potential of South Africa's biodiversity, creating economic opportunities while promoting conservation and climate resilience," George said.

South Africa is steadfast in its efforts to protect its rich fauna and flora.

"A landmark achievement has been brokering a court case to save the iconic African Penguin from extinction, ensuring this treasured species endures for future generations.

"We are also cracking down on environmental crime, holding criminals accountable for the poaching of our precious animals, including rhino, abalone, pangolins and plants, to safeguard our biodiversity for future generations.

"In a water scarce country like South Africa, where climate change intensifies complexities, my department is prioritising sustainable water management to secure this vital resource," the Minister said.

He commended the City of Cape Town for earning an A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2022 for its climate change disclosures and recognition as a national winner in the One Planet City Challenge.

"As a member of the C40 Cities alliance, Cape Town is dedicated to innovative solutions to combat climate change. The city's ambition to achieve Urban Forest status in the coming years leverages Nature based Solutions, expanding urban canopy cover, mapped through advanced satellite imaging, to enhance resilience against high heat days, protect biodiversity and sequester carbon.

"As the chair of the Group of Twenty (G20), we will use this platform to make further progress on improving the global environmental situation, advocating for sustainable development and collaborative solutions to protect our planet for future generations.

"Across the country, we are committed to maintaining clean and presentable environments through efficient service delivery and responsible resource management," the Minister said.

From urban cleanups to sustainable waste practices, government is working to preserve South Africa's natural beauty.

"On this Earth Day, I urge all South Africans to join in protecting our environment. Whether through reducing waste, conserving water or supporting sustainable policies, every action matters. Together, we can ensure that South Africa's natural heritage thrives for generations to come.

"Let us celebrate Earth Day 2025 by renewing our commitment to a greener, more resilient South Africa, a nation that is beautiful, sustainable and thriving," the Minister said.