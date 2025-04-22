South Africa: Easter Road Safety Campaign Shows Signs of Success

While statistics of fatalities and crashes for the Easter Season Road Safety campaign are still undergoing quality assurance and verification, Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, says early indications are showing a significant decrease in all provinces, with the exception of Mpumalanga.

Providing an update for the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign on Sunday, the Minister said the public has responded positively to the campaign.

"Since the 20 March 2025, we have stopped 782 000 vehicles, and we have issued 116 000 fines. A total of 3 500 drivers were arrested for various offences and 89 pedestrians have been arrested for walking on highways.

"A total of 2 200 unroadworthy vehicles were prevented from continuing their journey," the Minister said during a briefing in Kranskop, Limpopo.

The Minister warned that government will not allow people to walk on highway, as this endangers their own lives and the lives of people in vehicles.

She also commended traffic law enforcement officers their dedication.

"We want to commend our traffic law enforcement for this success. We are confident that our actions are saving lives on our roads," the Minister said on Sunday Kranskop Limpopo.

Lat month, government launched the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign. Launched on 20 March, the campaign will run until 2 May 2025, under the theme: "It begins with Me."

The campaign is aimed at reducing road fatalities during the high-traffic holiday period through integrated law enforcement and public education.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said three motorists were arrested in Limpopo for attempting to bribe traffic officers at the weekend.

"RTMC commends the officers for showing that they are not for sale and road safety is not negotiable. Traffic officers are undertaking heightened drunk driving operations over this weekend, as history shows that this kind of conduct increases on weekends." RTMC said in a statement on Sunday.