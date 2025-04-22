Liberia: Stand Plans Nationwide Protest for July

Advocacy group, STAND, announces a planned protest here to draw government's attention to critical issues confronting the country.

Monrovia, Liberia, April 21, 2025 - The pro-grassroots advocacy organization, Solidarity and Trust for A New Day (STAND), announces plans to lead a nationwide peaceful protest in July. STAND says the planned protest scheduled for July 17, aims to address critical issues, including police brutality, corruption, and disrespect for rule of law in Liberia.

National Chairman, Mulbah Morlu, confirmed during a weekend press conference that he will personally lead the demonstration until the government responds to a ten-point demand submitted by various organizations representing petty traders, motorcyclists, vendors, and civil servants.

Chairman Morlu calls on President Joseph Boakai to take immediate actions on several pressing issues, including harassment of petty traders by Monrovia City Police, restrictions on bike riders in designated zones, and to dismiss Inspector General of the Liberia National Police Col. Gregory Coleman and and his Deputy for Operations.

He emphasizes that the protest will be peaceful, while urging authorities, including police and the Justice Ministry, not to block or impede the march.

He reassures the public that fear should not deter them from exercising their rights, stating, "Not even President Boakai, war tanks, or automatic rifles can stop the people in demand of their rights."

STAND also warns the Supreme Court of Liberia about its handling of a case involving majority and minority factions of the House of Representatives.

He urges the judiciary to remain independent and to interpret the law based on the Liberian Constitution, free from executive interference.

The petitioners, representing various sectors of society, outlined their demands in a ten-count petition, which includes the dismissal of the police Inspector General and his Deputy, an end to police brutality, salary increment for government employees, restoration of the rule of law, abolition of corruption, and ensuring the independence of the judiciary. Editing by Jonathan Browne