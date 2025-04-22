Liberia: 'This Government Is Not Here to Play.'

... Pres. Boakai warns against Mob- Violence

The Liberian leader over the weekend issued a stern warning against mob violence, while vowing to take decisive action against perpetrators.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has warned that his government isn't here to play the Presidency, but rather to take all forms of action against ills in the country.

Addressing the Anti- Mob- Justice Campaign launched in Sinkor over the weekend, President Boakai warned against Mob- Violence, while urging citizens to respect the rule of law.

"This government is not here to play- Presidency, but to look into social problems, and we hear every day about Mob violence, People burning down Police stations, and we stand against it," he said.

Mr. Boakai stressed that the activities of Mob Violence can hunt anybody, while driving away development.

"This isn't a joke; Mob Violence can hunt anybody. So, we have to move into the communities and invest in social issues, raise awareness, and educate our people," President Boakai added.

For his part, Justice Minister Olsward Tweah warned that the government will not tolerate Mob- violence.

"This government will not condone or tolerate mob violence." It is a violation of the laws and a violation of democratic principles and values," he said.

According to him, rumors, mistrust, and lack of faith in the justice system fuel unrest, and the government will stand against lawlessness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized that Mob violence is a serious crime that threatens the very essence of democracy and societal order, and as such, the government takes consistent action against it.

"We as the government will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness that has begun to take root in our neighborhoods," he said.

"Today, I stand before you not only as the Minister of Justice but as a concerned citizen who believes in the rule of law and in our collective responsibility to uphold it.

This government, under the leadership of President H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, categorically denounces these acts of violence and pledges a decisive response," he added.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Mob Violence Campaign seeks to build a renewed commitment in the justice system and to cultivate a culture of respect for the rule of law by engaging communities in dialogues and educational activities.

At the same time, the campaign aims to empower citizens to seek justice through lawful means, no longer resorting to vigilantism or mob justice. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah