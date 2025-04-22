Liberia: Explore Innovations to Move Liberia Forward

-Allen tells President Boakai

National Patriotic Party Chairman Emeritus, Chief Cyril Allen, advises President Boakai to prioritize leveraging the country's natural resources and fostering local industrial development.

- Chairman Emeritus of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Cyril Allen, wants President Joseph N. Boakai to focus on leveraging the country's natural resources and fostering local industrial development to boost the economy.

In an exclusive mobile interview, Allen emphasizes the need for Liberia to shift from dependency on foreign aid toward establishing factories and processing plants for its abundant natural wealth, including gold, diamonds, timber, and fisheries.

He urges the government to revisit successful past initiatives like the Lofa and Bong County Agriculture Development Projects, which he recalls, created jobs and increased agricultural outputs.

He highlights Liberia's potential in the fishing industry, given its extensive coastline, and recalls successes of the timber and plywood industry during jailed former President Charles Taylor's administration, advocating for similar sustainable ventures today.

He points internal party dynamics, urging unity among NPP members in Tuesday's Nimba County Senatorial By-election, emphasizing the importance of maintaining party cohesion and preparing for the future.

He emphasizes unity and strategic organization within the NPP to strengthen its electoral prospects.

Chairman Emeritus Allen advocates for a shift from reliance on external funding to inward investment in manufacturing and resource processing, which he says, could add value locally and create jobs.

He calls on the government to manage state resources effectively, including establishing processing plants for minerals and timber.

Chief Allen, also head of the governing council of the former ruling CDC until recently, underscores the importance of rebuilding and expanding successful sectors like agriculture, fishing, and timber. Editing by Jonathan Browne