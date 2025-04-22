Rwanda: Rising With Rwanda - A Call to Action for Youth

In his 1964 speech "The Ballot or The Bullet" Malcolm X urged Black people to claim political and economic power, especially stressing the importance of reinvesting in their communities, while also warning of exploitative powers that will enter Black communities, and take without giving back.

As much as this speech was delivered in the context of the African-American struggle for civil rights, its core values resonate across Africa and the African diaspora.

Just as Malcolm X warned of exploitative external powers, Rwanda has decided to no longer tolerate relationships that are exploitative. We, as Rwanda have done this by reclaiming our political and economic power by cutting off all ties to Belgium, a former colonial power.

We have rejected foreign interference that does not align with Rwandan interests, charting an independent course for development.

This decision to sever ties with Belgium is not a single isolated event, but rather a part of a much broader movement to reclaim our place both politically and economically.

This movement must be one that continues in our youth because the future of Rwanda is dependent on a generation that refuses to be shackled down by the remnants of colonialism. Malcolm X spoke of empowerment, not only through everyday rhetoric - but also through action. Our young people must carry this torch by embracing the self-reliance, commitment, and self-belief that allows Rwanda to make bold and innovative decisions like this.

The elders of today were the youth of yesterday, and they paved the path for where we are today. They fought for independence, they liberated the country, and they are still doing big things for our nation - like cutting ties with Belgium! All that being said, as the youth of today and the elders of tomorrow, what are we doing?

We must ask ourselves if we are prepared to take on the responsibility that comes with maintaining an independent, self-sufficient Rwanda. Are we equipping ourselves with the knowledge, skills, and resilience required to uphold the legacy of those who came before us?

The answer to these questions cannot be vague or distant, but it must be action. It must be real, tangible steps that push us forward. This is because independence and self-sufficiency comes from within all of us, and how we choose to contribute Rwanda's future in our day-to-day lives.

So, to the students - are we treating education as a tool that will sharpen our minds and give us the necessary tools to lead? Are we learning not just how to pass exams, but also how to innovate and create?

The young entrepreneurs - are we building businesses that solve our own problems, employ our own people, and invest in local industries?

The young creatives - are we using our voices to tell Rwanda's story? Are we sharing our history, culture, and vision with the world?

The young leaders - are we preparing to take on roles with responsibility and integrity? Are we ready to lead with the same fearlessness and determination as those before us?

If we cannot answer these questions with a definitive yes, then we must ask ourselves - what is stopping us? Is it the remnants of a mindset that tells us we need to seek validation to know that we are good enough? If so, we must silence these kinds of thoughts - they are relics of the past! Rwanda has already chosen to leave them in the past.

But we as the youth of Rwanda must not be content with inheriting a strong country - we must be prepared to strengthen it further. We must be prepared to take ownership of our own future and that of our nation.

That means pursuing excellence in every avenue, be it education, entrepreneurship, innovation, or anything else you might decide to pursue. By doing this, we create voices that will be heard and can further influence a national identity rooted in pride, resilience, and self-determination.

So to my fellow young Rwandans, let us be intentional in how we contribute to our nation. Let us push beyond the bare minimum and dare to dream bigger. The question is not whether or not Rwanda will rise. That has already been decided. The question is if we are going to rise with it.

And the answer to that question must be yes. Not just in words, but also in action. Not just today, but every day. For ourselves. For our future. For Rwanda.