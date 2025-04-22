Egypt: President El-Sisi Mourns the Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

21 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

With deep sadness and sorrow, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi profoundly mourns the passing of Head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis. His departure leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of compassion and humanity that will forever remain etched in the conscience of mankind.

His Holiness Pope Francis was an exceptional global figure, who dedicated his life to the service of the values of peace and justice, and worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and understanding among religions, and build bridges of dialogue among the peoples of the world. He was a supporter of the Palestinian cause, championing legitimate rights, and urging for an end to conflicts and the establishment of a just and lasting peace.

The loss of His Holiness Pope Francis represents a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice for peace, love, and mercy, and an example to be emulated in devotion to noble values. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extends his sincere condolences to the Vatican State, the followers of His Holiness Pope Francis, and his admirers, praying to Allah the Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy.

Presidency

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.