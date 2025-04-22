Egypt: FM Arrives in Riyadh

21 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty arrived on Monday 21/4/2025 in the Saudi Capital Riyadh to hold bilateral talks with Saudi officials. He was received at the airport by Deputy Saudi Foreign Minister Walid Al Khariji.

The Minister is expected to attend the meeting of the follow-up and political consultation committee between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He will discuss with Saudi officials means to promote bilateral relations and consultations in the aftermath of regional challenges.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.