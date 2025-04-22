Egypt: FM Arrives in Riyadh

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty arrived on Monday 21/4/2025 in the Saudi Capital Riyadh to hold bilateral talks with Saudi officials. He was received at the airport by Deputy Saudi Foreign Minister Walid Al Khariji.

The Minister is expected to attend the meeting of the follow-up and political consultation committee between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He will discuss with Saudi officials means to promote bilateral relations and consultations in the aftermath of regional challenges.