Egypt: Mashat Instructs Her Ministry's Leaderships to Prepare Egypt's Medium-Term Development Plan

21 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat directed her ministry's leaderships on Sunday to start starting discussions with ministries and bodies concerned to prepare for a medium-term economic and social development plan as of 2026/2027 fiscal year.

Within this context, the minister held an expanded meeting with the ministry leaderships to discuss priorities of the coming stage, thanking all departments for their tireless efforts over the past period that were crowned by the launching of many reports and platforms, including the annual report of the ministry and the Integrated National Financing Strategy.

The medium-term plan will be carried out in coordination with all ministries, city halls, the private sector and the civil society, the minister said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

