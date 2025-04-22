Ethiopia: Deriving Peace, Love and Compassion From the Teachings of Jesus Christ

Today, Christians, followers of Christ-across the world celebrate Easter following close to two months of Lent, and more importantly the final week, Passover.

Beyond celebrating the Easter annually, Christians have to implement the several social lessons that Christ's sacrifice offers to peace building as it emphasizes and teaches the importance of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation in resolving conflict and building lasting peace. As His sacrifice, death and resurrection, symbolized His triumph over hell and the grave, peace building also requires sacrifice for others to live with others peacefully.

Besides, Christ's suffering also teaches the need for sacrifice since true peace requires breaking down barriers and making amends for past hurts, ultimately leading to a new creation where differing groups can live together in harmony. The cross symbolizes a willingness to suffer for the sake of others, demonstrating that peace building often involves personal sacrifice and a commitment to overcoming division.

By demonstrating the transformative power of love and sacrifice, the story of Christ provides a model for individuals and communities to overcome hatred and work towards a more just and peaceful society.

Love and compassion comes first for me. Christ's love for humanity, even his enemies, is a powerful example of how love can be a force for peace. In peace building, this explains to fostering empathy and understanding between conflicting parties, recognizing their shared humanity and common needs. If one loves oneself, it is also imperative do all the good for oneself. And Christ taught that we have to do for others what we want to be done for us as well.

Forgiveness and reconciliation is the other lesson that Christ taught on the cross. The story of Christ's sacrifice and the forgiveness he offers provides a framework for reconciliation. In peace building, this means creating spaces for dialogue, truth-telling, and addressing past grievances, ultimately leading to healing and a renewed sense of community. All who care for the existence of their nation have to insist forgiveness and reconciliation.

Likewise, humility and service are the core lessons for peace building from Christ's sacrifice. Christ's humility and willingness to serve others, even those who opposed him, offer a model for peace building leadership. This involves prioritizing the needs of others, working towards shared goals, and being open to dialogue and compromise.

Humility plays a crucial role in peace building by fostering understanding, empathy, and willingness to compromise, ultimately leading to more sustainable peace. It encourages individuals and leaders to acknowledge diverse perspectives, engage in constructive dialogue, and dismantle barriers of pride and arrogance, paving the way for genuine reconciliation.

It facilitates understanding and empathy through allowing individuals to recognize their own limitations and acknowledge the validity of others' perspectives, even if they differ from their own. It promotes empathy, enabling people to see the world from another's point of view and understand their experiences and concerns. In turn, it fosters a sense of shared humanity and common ground, which is essential for building trust and cooperation.

It also dismantles barriers of pride and arrogance fostering trust and cooperation through anchoring leadership in peace building. Addressing underlying structural and societal issues is also among the qualities of a humble person. So, humility is among the critical need for Ethiopians to put down the guns and solve problems through dialogue.

Similarly, Christ's sacrifice teaches us justice and social Transformation. Christ's teachings on justice and his concern for the marginalized highlight the need for systemic change and the fight against oppression. In peace building, this means addressing the root causes of conflict, promoting social justice, and ensuring that all voices are heard and valued.

The last, but not the least lesson is non-violence and pacifism. While not explicitly pacifistic in all interpretations, the emphasis on love, forgiveness, and reconciliation in Christ's teachings can be seen as a call for non-violent conflict resolution. This translates to prioritizing dialogue, negotiation, and restorative justice in peace building efforts.

Spiritually, the Christian understanding of Christ's sacrifice offers a powerful framework for peace building, emphasizing the transformative power of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation in creating a more just and peaceful.

If all the Christians implement the social lessons that Christ's sacrifice offers, Ethiopia has the power to overcome challenges and its long awaited brightest day will come soon. Whatever the backlogs of problems that have been inherited from the past, optimism would resonate widely in the country through implementing the lessons to enhance lasting peace.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald