Ethiopia: Humility - A Key Attribute of Christ Worthy of Our Emulation

Today, we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ--whom the Scriptures portray as the humblest person to ever walk the earth.

On this sacred occasion, I would like to take the opportunity to share a personal reflection humility, Christ's timeless virtue, with our esteemed readers.

Humility is indeed a timeless virtue, one that holds even greater relevance in today's world. As we strive to build a society grounded in peace and mutual respect, humility must be at the heart of our efforts. As the saying goes, "Humility is the mark of true greatness." Oxford Dictionary defines it as the quality of having a modest or low view of one's importance.

Fourteen years ago, while attending a theological college, I came across a book that left a profound impact on me. I first heard someone speaking highly of it--it was in the way he appreciated it that captured my attention. From that moment, the book resonated with me so deeply that it felt like it was swelling inside me, nearly bursting with meaning. The book entitled as, Humility: The Beauty of Holiness.

The author Andrew Murray (1828-1917) was a South African writer, teacher, and Christian pastor who is best remembered for his devotional literature. Born in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, Murray was educated in Scotland and the Netherlands before returning to South Africa to serve in ministry. Over the course of his life, Murray authored more than 240 books and tracts, which range from spiritual guidance to Christian leadership and education. One of his most notable works is 'Humility: The Beauty of Holiness' (1884), which emphasizes the central importance of humility in the Christian's spiritual life.

In a world increasingly driven by self-promotion and personal ambition, the timeless virtue of humility stands as a beacon of true strength and spiritual depth. Andrew Murray's classic work, Humility: The Beauty of Holiness, offers profound insights into this often-overlooked quality, presenting humility not merely as a virtue among others but as the very foundation of a life aligned with divine purpose.

Murray begins by asserting that humility is the root of all other virtues. He writes:"Humility is the only soil in which the graces root; the lack of humility is the sufficient explanation of every defect and failure." (p. 14)

This perspective challenges readers to reevaluate their understanding of spiritual growth. Rather than viewing humility as a supplementary trait, Murray positions it as the essential ground from which all other graces emerge. Without humility, our spiritual endeavors risk becoming superficial or self-serving.

Delving deeper, Murray defines humility as a complete surrender to God's will, recognition of our dependence on Him. He states:"Humility is nothing but the disappearance of self in the vision that God is all." (p. 18)

This disappearance of self is not about self-deprecation but about acknowledging God's sovereignty and our role as His vessels. Murray emphasizes that true humility involves a shift from self-centeredness to God-centeredness, allowing His presence to permeate every aspect of our lives.

Murray illustrates the transformative power of humility through the life of Jesus Christ, who exemplified perfect submission to the Father's will. He notes:"In Jesus, the Holy One of God who makes us holy, a divine humility was the secret of His life and His death and His exaltation." (p. 27)

By embracing humility, Jesus demonstrated that true greatness lies in service and obedience. This model challenges us to reconsider our definitions of success and leadership, urging us to adopt a posture of servant hood in our interactions with others.

A recurring theme in Murray's work is the idea that humility serves as the litmus test for genuine sanctity. He warns:"The chief mark of counterfeit holiness is its lack of humility." (p. 24)

This statement serves as a caution against superficial displays of piety that lack the depth of true humility. Authentic holiness, according to Murray, is inseparable from a humble heart that seeks God's glory above personal recognition.

Cultivating humility in daily life

Murray offers practical guidance for developing humility, emphasizing the importance of daily surrender and reflection. He advises:"Sink every morning in deep, deep nothingness into the grave of Jesus; every day the life of Jesus will be manifest in thee." (p. 25)

This daily practice of self-emptying allows believers to be filled with Christ's presence, enabling them to navigate life's challenges with grace and compassion. Murray also highlights the significance of humility in our relationships:"Humility towards men will be the only sufficient proof that our humility before God is real." (p. 16)

By treating others with respect and kindness, we demonstrate the authenticity of our spiritual commitments.

Humility is powerfully echoed in the teachings of Jesus, particularly in Matthew 7:12, where He advises:"So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets."

This profound principle--commonly known as the Golden Rule--lies at the heart of ethical behavior and mutual respect. While the world often paraphrases it in a more cautious tone--"Do not do to others what you would not want them to do to you"--the essence remains the same: empathy, reciprocity, and consideration in how we treat one another.

At its core, the Golden Rule invites us to step outside ourselves and consider the feelings, needs, and dignity of others--an expression of humility in action. The best way to apply the golden rule is to first ponder on the manner we would like to be treated; we like to be treated fairly and with respect. Then it would be easy to practice the same with others.

Exemplars of humility: Lessons from history

Beyond the biblical example of Christ, history offers numerous figures who embodied humility in their lives and leadership. Reflecting on such individuals can provide practical models for readers seeking to cultivate this virtue.

Moses: The meek leader

Moses, described as "very humble, more than all men who were on the face of the earth" (Numbers 12:3), led the Israelites with a deep sense of dependence on God. Despite his significant role, Moses consistently sought God's guidance, demonstrating that true leadership is rooted in humility.

Mother Teresa: The servant of the poor

Mother Teresa's work among the destitute in Calcutta exemplified humility in action. She once said, "If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are." Her life serves as a testament to the power of humble service.

The relevance of humility today

In contemporary society, where self-promotion often overshadows selflessness, Murray's teachings on humility are more pertinent than ever. Embracing humility can lead to:

Stronger Communities: Humble individuals prioritize collective well-being over personal gain, fostering unity and cooperation.

Effective Leadership: Leaders who practice humility are more approachable and open to feedback, resulting in more inclusive decision-making.

Personal Growth: Humility opens the door to continuous learning and self-improvement, as it acknowledges the need for growth.

Andrew Murray's Humility: The Beauty of Holiness challenges readers to reevaluate their understanding of strength and success. By positioning humility as the cornerstone of spiritual life, Murray invites us to embark on a transformative journey that leads to deeper communion with God and more meaningful relationships with others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we reflect on his insights, let us remember:"The highest glory of the creature is in being only a vessel, to receive and enjoy and show forth the glory of God." (p. 29)

In embracing humility, we align ourselves with the divine purpose, becoming conduits of grace and love in a world in desperate need of both.The Apostle Paul encourages us in Philippians 2:5, saying, "Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus." What does this mindset entail? It is not fueled by ambition, status, or a sense of entitlement. Instead, it embodies surrender, selflessness, and deep humility. Although Christ was inherently divine, He did not cling to His heavenly status. He chose to empty Himself, take on the role of a servant, and embrace obedience--even unto death on a cross. He did not gather an army or seek revenge; rather, He sacrificed His life out of love for others.

This is the kind of humility we are called to emulate--not a timid or superficial form, but a courageous and intentional choice to prioritize others over ourselves; to listen more than we speak; and to give more than we take. Humility has the power to dismantle ego, pride, and division. It is a quiet strength that heals wounds, fosters unity, and uplifts the human spirit.

In today's society--where image, power, and personal gain are often pursued relentlessly--humility may appear outdated or weak. Yet, it is this very virtue that signifies true maturity. It is not contingent upon education, wealth, religion, or nationality. Humility is not just for the elite or enlightened; it is a quality that every individual, regardless of their background or status, must strive to cultivate actively.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY WAKUMAN KUDAMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 20 APRIL 2025