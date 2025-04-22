Ethiopia: Happy Easter Conflicts That

As we approach the celebration of Easter--a sacred holiday that symbolizes forgiveness, love, compassion, and the importance of treating one another with equality regardless of status or any other differences--religious leaders have called Christians and all Ethiopians to embrace the true spirit of the resurrection.

They urge the faithful to embrace compassion, extend forgiveness, and pursue harmonious existence. Their messages serve as a powerful reminder of the core tenets of faith that can guide communities toward healing, unity, and reconciliation while renewing our collective commitment to peace and shared humanity.

Ethiopian Easter, locally known as Fasika, is not just a time for joyous celebration; it is also an opportunity for reflection and introspection. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and recommitment to the core values of faith as it invites individuals and communities alike to look inward, to consider the values that define us, and to recommit to the principles of love, humility, and shared responsibility.

In connection with the holiday, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, His Holiness Abune Mathias, emphasized the importance of preserving the peace brought forth through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He called on the faithful to dedicate themselves to good deeds and to stand united in faith, mutual respect and collective action in addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation. This call to unity is especially meaningful in a country with a long-standing culture of resolving conflicts through faith-based reconciliation.

The Patriarch noted that for centuries, the Ethiopian people have been exercising their faith to heal wounds and cultivate harmony, even in times of hardship. However, he expressed deep concern over the current internal divisions and ongoing conflicts that threaten this legacy of unity. "Without addressing the existing challenges," he stated, "the Easter we celebrate cannot bring us any real joy." His heartfelt message urges citizens to reflect on the true meaning of the resurrection and its profound implications for their lives and communities.

Echoing this sentiment, Abune Berhaneyesus Demerew, Archbishop of the Ethiopian Catholic Church, highlighted the foundational role of Easter in Christian life. Easter is a base and a pillar of Christians' life. We face several challenges in our day to day lives. However, through Jesus' sufferings and resurrection, our burdens lessen, our challenges find resolution, and we discover hope, strength, and redemption in His enduring love and victory.

He emphasized that the resurrection of Christ restores humanity to its rightful place, offering healing and remembrance for those who have been marginalized. Thus, he called on the community to honor the true spirit of Easter by extending kindness and support to those in need, underscoring that the resurrection brings salvation, peace, and hope to all. "Thus, in this Easter Festival, I urge believers to honor the true spirit of the celebration by extending kindness to those in need, offering help, showing empathy, comforting the grieving and sharing in others' happiness. In doing so, we embody the heart of Jesus' core message."

The essence of the Easter message, as expressed by these religious leaders, goes beyond ritual--it is a profound expression of faith that calls for meaningful actions.

Pastor Tsadiku Abdo, President of the Evangelical Churches Fellowship of Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of embracing forgiveness, compassion, and togetherness, not merely as spiritual ideals, but as essential components for healing both individuals and the wider society.

"Easter is a time of renewal," he stated, "and our hearts must be filled with these virtues." His call to action urges all Ethiopians--regardless of ethnic, cultural, religious or any other background--to set aside their differences and pursue reconciliation. In doing so, he emphasized, the nation can nurture a lasting commitment to peace and unity.

In his Easter message, Pastor Tsadiku encouraged practical acts of compassion, such as feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, visiting prisoners, and praying for the displaced citizens. He called on individuals and communities to become active peacemakers during these critical times, standing vigilant against the darkness of division and conflict. The light of revival has the power to dispel this darkness and guide the community toward a better future marked by good conduct, integrity, unity, and mutual respect, he affirmed.

The Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus President, Rev Dr Yonas Yigezu, on his part, offered a sobering reflection on the human condition, reminding the faithful of the consequences of sin and disobedience that separate humanity from the glory of God. He emphasized the gravity of sin and the necessity of recognizing its seriousness, particularly in light of Jesus's sacrificial death on the cross. This acknowledgment is vital to fully understand the depth of grace and mercy that Easter represents, he noted.

As we reflect on the significance of Easter, it is imperative to remember how God saved humanity through the suffering and resurrection of His only Son. This profound act of divine love teaches us invaluable lessons about unity, tolerance and forgiveness. "As a community, we are called to embody these principles, fostering an environment of compassion, empathy, and understanding. By embracing our differences and extending grace to those who have wronged us, we can help build a stronger, more harmonious society.

The religious leaders further emphasized the urgent need for Christians to play an active role in promoting peace throughout Ethiopia by addressing social challenges, including resolving conflicts within communities and displacement. They stressed that attacks driven by religious differences must come to an end, and urged all individuals to support one another with love, respect, and compassion. Their message is clear: peace and unity must be pursued with intention and dedication, and extending a helping hand to those in need should become a daily commitment rooted within faith and shared humanity.

In conclusion, the messages from religious leaders as we approach Easter serve as a profound reminder of the values that bind us together. Their calls for peace, unity, compassion, and support for the needy resonate deeply within the hearts of the faithful. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, let us heed their words, embracing the teachings of Christ and committing ourselves to building a more just and loving community. In doing so, we honor the true essence of Easter, transforming our lives and positively impacting those around us.