Ethiopia: Amicable Trajectory for Transforming Comprehensive Ties

It is well recognized that Ethiopia has been enjoying color-blind diplomacy with a view to transforming social, economic, and even political relations with countries of the continent and globe in general and those of the Horn region in particular following a win-win fashion.

Of the multifaceted rapports it has been carrying out with many countries of the world like USA, China, Italy, among others, the very recently concluded agreement with Algeria can be a living proof for all what is said.

The agreements were formalized during the 5th Ethio-Algeria Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting, held in Addis Ababa and attended by Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, and other high-level officials and diplomats from both countries.

The agreement marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as both nations reaffirmed their commitment to transforming their strong political partnership into a dynamic and mutually beneficial economic alliance.

The MoUs has covered a broad spectrum of sectors including trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, energy and mining, health and pharmaceuticals, academia, space science, and culture and sports.

Undeniably, Ethiopia has been actively pursuing intensive diplomatic activities to safeguard its national interest amid the shifting global geopolitical landscape, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Interestingly, it is explained that the country has recorded notable diplomatic achievements over the past nine months, advancing national interests across political, economic, and citizen-centered fronts.

Yes, the nation has been actively conducting significant diplomatic engagements over the past nine months to safeguard its national interests within the dynamic global geopolitical environment.

Notably, efforts have been made to strengthen bilateral relations with neighboring countries through high-level visits, joint commission meetings, conferences, summits and other viable means to further strengthen bilateral, trilateral or multilateral relations.

It is also well recognized that the ongoing reform programs underway in Ethiopia are further enhancing Ethiopia's capacity and influence.

The good thing is what Ethiopia and Algeria have been doing this time around is a real testimony of all the activities Ethiopia has been doing in the history of its amicable ties with many countries of the world. Yes, the two countries have had a momentous tie for transformation and awe-inspiring change.

Ethiopia and Algeria have been enjoying the firm ties they established years back. So as to further consolidate what has already been recognized Ethiopian and Algerian foreign affairs ministers with their respective senior government officials and diplomats recently convened for the fifth Joint Ministerial Commission. In so doing, the two sisterly countries have made a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation and deepening ties between them.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the late 1960s, and particularly following the opening of the Algerian Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976, the two countries have steadily strengthened a relationship based on their common interests. Algeria is one of the key strategic partners of Ethiopia and so far, the two countries have signed a number of cooperation agreements in different fields, including trade, investment protection and promotion, avoidance of double taxation, it was learned. Hence, Ethiopia and Algeria have expressed keenness to scale up collective endeavors in various issues.

Captivatingly, the meeting focused on key areas of cooperation, including agriculture, health, trade and investment, culture and sports, innovation and technology in a bid to further strengthen the two countries' diplomatic relations. Areas of cooperation have to be well nurtured and channeled through a right procedure with a view to helping the two countries benefit out of all sorts of engagements. Here, the commitment of both nations matters the most as it is of paramount importance in deepening collaboration and exploring new opportunities for partnership across miscellaneous segments.

Interestingly, the two countries also signed significant agreements to enhance economic and diplomatic engagement. These counties signed a series of wide-ranging Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening their longstanding diplomatic ties and unlocking new avenues for economic cooperation.

The broad spectrum of sectors including trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, energy and mining, health and pharmaceuticals, academia, space science, and culture and sports have been focused on to make a difference and get the two countries much more benefited. As learnt from the Joint Ministerial Commission, the two countries' economic ties have remained underdeveloped though they have so far run despite exemplary political cooperation. The good thing is, the time is ripe to intensify efforts in areas like trade, investment, education, and tourism. These countries have to translate their strong political will into tangible economic progress.

The Joint session has also touched upon the strategic importance of legal frameworks, business engagement, and consistent high-level exchanges in achieving shared goals as such a marvelous amicable bond would bear rewarding fruits and this has to be well focused on to be further strengthened. The joint session needs to be in a position to come up with a positive outcome laying the groundwork for a stronger, more diversified partnership between the two nations, and signaling a new chapter in Ethio-Algerian relations.

The relations between the two countries have evolved over the years, aligned with African principles and the promotion of Pan-Africanism, and their cooperation would significantly contribute to continental political unity and economic integration, beyond serving the mutual interests of both nations.

Ethiopia sees potential for cooperation with Algeria in a variety of sectors, and both countries agreed on the need for regular political consultations and official visits to strengthen their strategic partnership. This is indeed a bold step to be further entertained.

In sum, the two countries, Ethiopia and Algeria, have expressed their readiness to strengthen the longstanding, historic relations between the two nations. Besides, Algerian Foreign Minister expressed his country's readiness and desire to strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries. True, their historic relation has been flourishing since the establishment of the African Union, it is stated, and Algeria is keen to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to Algiers. It has to be well recognized that the relationship between the two countries dates back even before Algeria's independence in 1962, in their collective quest for anti-colonial struggle. Since then, they have enjoyed long-standing relations as well as strategic cooperation both on bilateral and multilateral arrays. Algeria and Ethiopia's unwavering commitments in making all agreements and ties well flourished needs to be firmly strengthened. Ethiopia's principled positions on bilateral and multilateral ties and its unwavering color blind diplomacy is helping the nation bring about change in all aspects.