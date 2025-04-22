Ethiopia: The Great Lent and Easter

The Great Lent is one of the four fasting seasons of the Orthodox Church. The Great Lent is considered abstaining from something one cherishes to eat, like the traditional Ketfo (a bowl of finely chopped meat soaked with melted butter mixed with red chili powder) or chocolate, but that is not the point. Yes, the Great Lent includes abstinence from chocolate and siga wot (a meat stew made of red pepper).

Giving up something one most often desires softens one's heart. Lent proves a favorable moment for soul-searching as it helps the laity to subdue the dark desires of the flesh. The laity becomes more attentive to the Almighty. As one eats less, one spends less money and gives more. As one consumes less energy-dense foods and the like on purpose, one becomes famished. It dawns on him/her the real meaning of hunger, shaping him/her to be pitiful to the starved, at times seen begging on the road. As one intensifies one's prayer, one can begin to thirst more and hunger more for Christ. When one is breathing more, one's soul does the same in synchronicity, communicating with God. Fasting necessitates giving up our-own will and our desire to be more oriented back to Christ.

As the Great Lent comes to an end, the laity start an important week that leads to Easter, but before one mentions the important week, the holy week that leads to Easter, one talks about a great event called Hosanna (Palm Sunday).

Hosanna (Palm Sunday), the entry of the Lord into Jerusalem: Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that occurs on the Sunday before Easter. It marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem. According to the New Testament, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a foal's back, fulfilling a prophecy from Zechariah. Crowds greeted him by waving palm branches and laying them on the ground, signifying honor and respect.

In Ethiopia, Palm Sunday, known as "Hosanna Sunday", is celebrated with deep religious significance and unique traditions. The day begins with special church services. Worshippers gather in Ethiopian Orthodox churches where a priest leads the liturgy, often featuring hymns and prayers that recount the events of Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. A prominent feature of the celebration is a procession. The congregation often carries palm branches, chanting hymns and singing praises. Many people of Ethiopia take these palm leaves and wear them around their heads during the ceremony. Children also make different palm jewelry using these palm leaves.

The Holy Week is the final week of Lent in the Christian calendar, leading up to Easter Sunday. It commemorates the events of Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection. The holy week starts from Palm Sunday, marking the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, celebrated as mentioned above. Then the week is followed by fasting, which comprises going to church and bowing from the knees before God for forgiveness. Then comes Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper, where Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. During this meal (the Last Supper), He instituted the practice of communion, instructing His followers to partake of bread and wine symbolizing His flesh and blood. One of the important acts of Maundy Thursday is the washing of the feet, based on the Gospel of John. Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as an act of humility and service, showcasing the importance of serving others who may appear to be lower in status, for He was a foot-washing God who set the example of servant leadership. The term Maundy, meaning command, refers to His commandment given during the Last Supper, "To love one another".

Maundy Thursday (Teslote Hamus) is celebrated in Ethiopian churches by holding special services that include reading from the gospels and the ceremonial washing of feet. Priests gather and wash the feet of the people while praying. Maundy Sunday serves as a time of reflection on themes of sacrifice, betrayal, and love.

Good Friday has a profound significance that commemorates the events leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The church observes strict fasting on this day. Many people engage in communal prayers, congregating to reflect on Jesus' sacrifice.

The day before Easter, Saturday, is the day for preparations. Early in the morning, attired in white cotton dresses or clothes, people pour out into the streets to clean the church and pray. At home, a feast is under preparation for the next day. After fasting for almost two months, with a duration of 55 days, everyone is prepared to enjoy an array of mouth-watering traditional dishes with plenty of dairy products and spices. Traditional clothes are readied to be worn, every nook and cranny cleaned up, and invitations sent to family and friends to celebrate Fasika together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traditional food "Doro wot" (a hot chicken stew mainly made of red pepper and butter) takes the whole day to be prepared, so everyone in the household is doing last-minute shopping, cooking, and buying gifts from vibrant bazaars held at city centers. The prices of many products tend to rise, so many people opt to do their shopping beforehand.

The celebration begins with an all-night vigil on Saturday. This includes prayers, hymns, and scripture reading related to the resurrection of Christ. At midnight, a special mass is held to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Afterwards, families go home and break their fast with delicious traditional meals. Families and friends gather to have coffee ceremonies shared over traditional bread baked at home while sharing stories and joyful time.

May you spend a joyful time with your family and friends. And as the locals say, Melkam beal (Happy Holiday).