The air in Addis Ababa and other parts of Ethiopia, usually vibrant with the hum of daily life, takes on a different kind of anticipation in the weeks leading up to Easter.

The Great Lent, a period of profound spiritual reflection observed by Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Christians, also brings a significant shift in dietary habits. For nearly two months, devout followers have embraced a strict vegan fast, abstaining from all animal products. As the holy week culminates and Easter Sunday dawns, a joyous transformation is set to occur, not just spiritually, but gastronomically. The aroma of rich, celebratory dishes will soon fill homes, marking the end of the fast and the beginning of a period of feasting. This transition, however, requires a thoughtful approach, a gentle reawakening of the palate and the digestive system, which has adapted to a largely plant-based existence.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Easter feast is a tapestry woven with cultural nostalgia and the rich flavors of tradition. Memories of past celebrations flood back, the laughter of family gatherings, and the distinct aroma of doro wot simmering slowly, its vibrant red hue a testament to the generous use of berbere. The star of many tables will be an array of animal products, from tender meats and poultry to the creamy richness of traditional ayib (cheese) and the satisfying simplicity of a perfectly cooked egg. Clarified butter, or kibe, infuses many dishes with its unique flavor, while the slow-cooked base of onions in oil and butter forms the foundation for flavorful stews. These are the tastes that those who have been diligently fasting have abstained from for weeks, the flavors that symbolize the abundance and joy of the resurrection.

However, this year's celebration comes against a backdrop of economic realities. Recent reports indicate that food price inflation in Ethiopia remains a significant concern, with the food inflation rate reported at 15.6% in February 2025. This inflationary pressure can impact the accessibility of these celebratory foods for many families in Addis Ababa and across the country. Ensuring that everyone can partake in the nutritional aspects of this important cultural and religious event becomes a crucial consideration.

Scientifically, the sudden shift from a prolonged vegan diet to one rich in animal proteins and fats can present a temporary challenge to the body. Over the fasting period, the digestive system has adapted to primarily processing plant-based foods. The enzymes responsible for efficiently breaking down animal fats and proteins may have experienced a slight dip in production. Therefore, the key to a comfortable transition lies in gradual reintroduction and mindful consumption.

Here are some "hacks," grounded in nutritional wisdom, to navigate this delicious but potentially demanding dietary shift: Begin with a gentle approach. Instead of immediately indulging in large quantities of everything, consider starting with smaller portions of animal products on the first day. Perhaps an egg or a small serving of ayib might be a kinder introduction before a full plate of meat. Just as the dawn breaks gently, let your digestive system awaken gradually.

Furthermore, pay attention to how dairy and eggs are reintroduced. If ayib or other dairy items are traditional early in the post-fast meals, suggest starting with small amounts to gauge your body's response. Similarly, eggs, a readily digestible source of protein, can be a good initial step. While the richer meats are tempting, consider if leaner options, if culturally appropriate for the initial meals, might be easier on your system in the very beginning.

Given the current economic climate, mindful food management is also essential. With perishable items like meat, dairy, and eggs likely to be more costly, proper storage is crucial to prevent waste. Refrigerate perishable foods promptly at recommended temperatures. If refrigeration is limited, prioritize cooking and consuming highly perishable items first. Ensure cooked food is also stored properly to prevent spoilage, especially in warmer temperatures.

This occasion also underscores the fundamental right to nutrition. It is incumbent upon government responsible bodies to actively work towards ensuring food security and accessibility for all citizens, especially during significant cultural and religious events like Easter for Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Christians. Implementing measures to mitigate the impact of inflation on essential food items and strengthening social safety nets can play a vital role in ensuring that every follower can partake in the nourishment that is rightfully theirs.

As the joyous sounds of celebration echo through Addis Ababa and other parts of Ethiopia, let us embrace the deliciousness of the Easter feast with gratitude and mindfulness. By understanding the gentle art of reintroduction, practicing responsible food management, and recognizing the crucial role of accessible nutrition for all, we can truly savor the spirit of this special time.