South Africa: Committee On Transport Wishes All Road Users a Safe Easter Weekend

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has wished all road users and travellers a safe Easter holiday. Its chairperson, Mr Donald Selamolela, has called on minibus taxi operators to ensure safe and enjoyable travels for ordinary South Africans as they would be visiting their homes in different provinces.

"Around this time many South Africans travel for church pilgrims and some travel to be with families. We wish to call on all those who will be tasked with travels to respect the passengers' lives. Ferrying people across provinces should be an ultimate honour that is never taken for granted," said Mr Selamolela.

He said South Africans need to accept the uniqueness of their country,something they ought to embrace. "The travels around Easter should be safe,effective and be done by affordable public transport. This is an ideal culture we are building towards and will happen in our lifetime," added Mr Selamolela.

South Africa celebrates the start of Easter Weekend in line with many of our people whose religious beliefs align with Christianity. Many across the country celebrate through hosting sporting tournaments or musical festivals.

Mr Selamolela said this is the character South Africans must never lose and that road safety needed to be the most important aspect of these holidays. "The committee appreciates the road safety programmes like arrive alive and all the initiatives that the department initiates. It bothers us to be giving statistics for road deaths, but the movement of people is something we could not help."

The committee wishes all South Africans a safe and enjoyable Easter weekend. The committee also calls on the Department of Transport to ensure high visibility of law enforcement for wayward and reckless drivers who have no regard for other humans.

Mr Selamolela said officials could not be everywhere, but they could at least ensure that reckless and ignorant drivers bear the responsibility of endangering others' lives. "Mababuye bephila, that is the message the committee wishes to give for all those who are doing cross province travels."