Liberia: Shenzhen Mayor Plans to Invest in Liberia's Agriculture

Liberia's quest to attract agricultural investments to create more jobs and improve food security is gradually becoming a reality. The mayor of the city of Shenzhen in China has disclosed plans to partner with the government to strengthen agriculture.

Speaking during a one-day visit to the Ministry of Agriculture, the mayor of the city, Qin Weizhong, said that Shenzhen would like to invest in the country's agriculture sector.

"We can help to address some of your challenges in agriculture. We will do that under the framework of the Chinese government," he said.

With a 14-member delegation arriving in Liberia on a 3-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and investment opportunities in trade, agriculture, and cultural exchange, it was the first visit of the Shenzhen mayor.

The visit came as the result of the China-Liberia Trade and Investment Forum held in Shenzhen in September 2024 during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The mayor informed officials of the agriculture ministry that he is hoping that his visit can contribute to a mutual benefit for a strategic partnership.

"We are also involved in empowering people in agriculture as we believe that we can promote agriculture with win-win results,' he said.

According to him, Shenzhen was not restricted to trade and consumption, but technology was a key to the city development agenda.

"Information technology is the heart of our work. We are not only restricted to consumption but also to technology. We are focusing on trade, agriculture investments, and products, the mayor added.

The mayor was responding to a series of concerns raised by Agriculture Minister, Dr. Alexander Nuetah during his visit at the ministry.

Dr. Nuetah outlined a number of challenges that are still facing the nation's agriculture, pleading for the mayor's attention.

He named the building of more irrigation facilities, institution capacity building, and supporting farm mechanization as some of the concerns.

Minister Nuetah said China remains Liberia's main ally when it comes to agriculture.

According to him, with China's plan to assist Liberia, the country is expected to establish about 8 hubs to enhance farm mechanization.

However, he called for the need for China to do more to achieve transformative agricultural goals.

Meanwhile, the Delegation presented a Leafy Vegetable Seeder, a precision farming machine for accurate single-grain sowing, donated by the Shenzhen Agriculture and Food Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. to support Liberia's drive toward agricultural modernization.