Namibia: Kavango East Netball Champions of 2025 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

The Kavango East regional netball team was on Monday crowned as the new champions for the 2025 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup at Outjo in the Kunene region.

The new champions defeated the Omaheke region with 40 points to 21 in the final.

In the third position is the Ohangwena regional netball team, which defeated the 2024 Newspaper cup netball champions, the Khomas Region, with 42 points to 33.

Head coach of the Kavango East netball team, Frans Ndara, in an interview shortly after the final game said his team worked very hard during the preparations for the games and that has now paid off handsomely.

Omaheke netball head coach Greg Makari on his part said his team was disappointed about the outcome, considering how well they prepared.

"For now, we are going back to the drawing board, see where we went wrong and correct those mistakes for next year's edition," Makari said.