Namibia: Oshana Finish Third

21 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Oshana finished third at the Nedbank Namibia Newspaper Cup at Outjo after beating //Kharas 3-1 in the bronze medal match on Monday morning.

Two goals by Petrus Tangeni and one by captain Michael Jonas gave Oshana the victory while Damean Engelbrecht scored for //Kharas.

Oshana came out attacking and Jonas opened the scoring after only three minutes when he pounced onto a deflection in the box to score from close range.

Barely five minutes later it was 2-0 after Tangeni broke through the defence to steer the ball into the net.

Armas Munenguni also hit the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside, while //Kharas keeper Darell Brandt brought off a point-blank save to deny Jonas.

//Kharas opened their account in the 50th minute when Engelbrecht pounced onto a clearance and hit the back of the net with a first-time shot.

Oshana, however, had the final say when Tangeni scored his second goal after a quick counter-attack midway through the second half.

