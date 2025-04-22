Liberia: Benita Urey Denies Match-Fixing Allegations As LFA Suspends 11 Paynesville FC Players

Shaita Angels President Benita Urey has sharply denied allegations circulating on social media that she gave $300 to players of Paynesville FC in an attempt to manipulate a match, insisting she has never interacted with any player from the club to fix a game.

Urey's response comes after a leaked text message emerged from the Paynesville FC players' chatroom over the weekend, suggesting she gave the money to players ahead of their match against Shaita FC.

In a video circulating online, Paynesville FC player Marlon Harrison reportedly posted a message reading: "Good evening everyone, we received $300 from Benita Urey. After the game, we were nine men and the captain of the team, CiC, took one hundred USD."

Additionally, two players are heard in an accompanying audio recording complaining about the distribution of the money, with one voice saying: "So yesterday, they gave three hundred to the team. Some people benefited, but others didn't."

However, in response to an inquiry by The Liberian Investigator, Urey firmly denied any wrongdoing and declared she has never engaged with Paynesville FC players beyond casual greetings.

"First thing first, I have never in my life--and I swear on it--ever contacted any Paynesville player to sell a game to Shaita FC," she said.

Urey, who also serves as a match commissioner, added that she has never been in communication with player Marlon Harrison, who posted the message now going viral.

She claimed someone within Paynesville FC is deliberately attempting to damage her reputation, saying the alleged screenshots only began circulating after the club's match against Freeport FC.

While the investigation is ongoing, Urey criticized the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for issuing a public notice before hearing from the accused individuals. She lamented that she and others have already been judged guilty in the court of public opinion.

Eleven Paynesville FC Players Suspended

Meanwhile, the LFA has suspended Eugene Swen--voted the current First Division League's Best Defender--along with 10 of his Paynesville FC teammates amid allegations of match-fixing and game manipulation.

The suspended players include Ayetah Yangbe, H. Dan Weah, Chris Dennis, Abraham Flomo, Prince Nagbo, Marlon R. Harris, Michael Greene, Blamo Weah, Lawrence Worgleh, and Mickie Dokie.

The players are under investigation for allegedly accepting a bribe to influence the outcome of their crucial Matchday 23 fixture against Shaita FC, played in April 2025 at the SKD Practice Pitch.

Shaita FC, a team threatened with relegation, won the game 7-0. However, the lackluster performance and demeanor of several Paynesville FC players during the match triggered widespread suspicion of foul play.

The lopsided result drew backlash from fans, who demanded an internal investigation into the conduct of some of the club's players. Paynesville FC initially forwarded six players to the LFA for further review, but the number has since grown to 11.

In a communication addressed to Paynesville FC President Hilary Sackie, the LFA said the players are suspended from all its sanctioned activities, including use of its facilities. The association emphasized that the suspension is a precautionary measure and does not imply guilt.

When contacted by The Liberian Investigator, Sackie said the club supports the LFA's decision but noted the team was severely affected by the suspensions, adding that only 10 players featured in their final match on Sunday.

The suspensions underscore the LFA's commitment to transparency and fair play as the association moves forward with its investigation into the alleged impropriety.