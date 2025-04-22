Ghana/Liberia: LFA Media Officer to Undergo Professional Training in Ghana

Liberia Football Association (LFA) Media Officer Sam P. Jadoe will depart for Accra, Ghana, on Monday, April 21, to participate in specialized training on match production basics and camera positioning.

Jadoe was selected for the opportunity following a recommendation from Ad-visors Media Services, a media production company that recognized his potential during the March 2025 FIFA international window--their second engagement with him.

The organization acknowledged his skills as a valuable asset to football media but highlighted the need for additional technical training to maximize his impact.

The training will take place alongside the CAF African Schools Football Championship, scheduled for April 22-27 in Accra, offering Jadoe a hands-on learning experience in a practical setting.

This initiative aligns with the LFA's goal of strengthening internal staff capacity and promoting professionalism across its operations.

The LFA has extended its appreciation to Ad-visors Media Services for the opportunity and looks forward to Jadoe's enhanced contributions upon his return.

Jadoe previously played for several local clubs, including LISCR FC, LPRC Oilers, and Nimba United, before transitioning to media work. He is now an acclaimed sports photographer and videographer in the employ of the LFA.