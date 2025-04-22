Liberia: Nimba Decides - Citizens Speak As Hope, Accountability, and Unity Dominate By-Election Conversations

Nimba County, Liberia — As Nimba County prepares for its senatorial by-election on April 22, 2025, a sense of anticipation fills the air -- from the busy streets of Ganta to the farming zones of Tappita and the mining hubs of Yekepa and Graie.

This election, prompted by the death of longtime Sen. Prince Y. Johnson, has sparked political engagement across all nine districts, with citizens demanding peace, development and accountable leadership.

The by-election is more than a routine vote -- it's a pivotal moment in the county's democratic journey, with citizens from all walks of life voicing hopes for genuine change.

Youth Want Jobs, Accountability and Real Representation

For many young people, this election marks their first opportunity to vote -- and they're not taking it lightly.

"I registered because I want change," said a 19-year-old in Ganta. "We need leaders who prioritize jobs, education and our voices."

William S. Mandein, county coordinator for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, echoed the call for youth-centered development. While commending the peaceful campaign period, he criticized candidates for not clearly outlining development plans.

"Most candidates are not telling citizens what they intend to do," he said. "We need a roadmap for youth development -- something measurable and practical."

Mandein explained that youth policies in the past have failed to deliver and called for a new strategy crafted with input from the youth themselves. He also urged Nimba's next senator to advocate nationally for the county's fair share of the national budget, particularly in health, education and infrastructure.

Women's Leader: Empower Rural Women, End Violence

Madam Yaah Belleh Suah, Ministry of Gender coordinator for Nimba County, issued a passionate appeal for peace, reconciliation and gender-sensitive leadership.

"Women are the backbone of this country. Many didn't go to school, but they have wisdom," she said. "We need real empowerment -- training, access to agriculture tools and business support."

She criticized existing loan systems as impractical for rural women in agriculture and called for flexible grants tailored to crop cycles. She also raised alarm about gender-based violence and maternal health issues.

"Girls as young as three months are being raped. Some never recover. We need leaders to speak out and act," Suah said. "Bring drugs to hospitals, support pregnant women and stop the abuse of women."

Looking ahead, Suah urged the winner to unite the county by reconciling with former lawmakers and leaders, creating space for collective wisdom and healing.

Civic Voices Call for Integrity and Transparency

Civil society organizations are playing a central role in ensuring a peaceful and informed electoral process. Marian Z. Quoi, county field officer for the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), has led vigorous pre-election awareness campaigns.

"We've seen citizens acting with integrity -- returning lost items, promoting peace. Our advocacy is working," she said.

Quoi emphasized the importance of citizen engagement, calling for regular town hall meetings and genuine consultation before development projects are initiated.

"Too many policies are imposed on communities. Leaders must listen," she said.

She also highlighted the urgent need for asset declaration by elected officials.

"Without asset transparency, accountability collapses," Quoi said. "Declare assets before taking office -- it's the foundation of trust."

While CENTAL hasn't recorded significant electoral fraud, Quoi noted an alleged attack on a female candidate and praised the National Elections Commission and local leaders for promoting peaceful campaigning across all towns.

Across Nimba: Diverse Voices, Common Goals

In Tappita and Zorgowee, market women and farmers are demanding farm-to-market roads, access to health care and agriculture support.

"We feel left out," said a market woman. "We need services and opportunities to improve our lives."

Traditional leaders in Saclepea and Graie stressed peace, urging their communities to respect the process and embrace post-election unity.

"Elections must not divide us. Let's work together after the vote," a local chief advised.

In Yekepa and Sanniquellie, educators raised concerns about school infrastructure and teacher support, calling on candidates to invest in youth education -- including technical and vocational training. Meanwhile, election officials assured that logistics, security and monitoring mechanisms are in place for a free and transparent vote.

Election Day Expectations: Peace Above All

From civil society to youth coordinators and women's groups, the message is unanimous: keep the peace. Let ballots -- not violence -- decide the outcome.

"Avoid campaign T-shirts and slogans at polling centers. Cast your vote and go home peacefully," Quoi urged.

The People's Mandate

From the youth demanding jobs and fairness, to women calling for inclusion and protection, and citizens pushing for integrity and unity, Nimba's voice is strong and clear.

"This by-election is not just about replacing a senator," Mandein said. "It's about reshaping how we're represented and how we lead."