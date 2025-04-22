Monrovia — Assistant Minister of Mines Carlos E. Tingban is rewriting the narrative of Liberia's mining sector through a masterful blend of governance, expertise and reform. His influence is being felt across the industry, laying the foundation for a future rooted in transparency, compliance and accountability.

Since assuming office, Tingban has spearheaded a groundbreaking investigative audit into operations at Bea Mountain Mining Corp. and several other mining companies nationwide. The audit, which rigorously examined operational practices and production plans, is designed to enhance worker safety, curb mineral malpractice and build public trust in the sector.

One of Tingban's most significant achievements has been the recruitment of 70 highly skilled professionals, including engineers and geologists, who are now driving critical reforms. This team is decentralizing mining governance and empowering local talent -- marking a pivotal shift toward sustainable development fueled by technical expertise.

Tingban's reform agenda drew international attention at Mining Indaba 2024, where Liberia's vast mineral potential was showcased to a global audience. His efforts forged new partnerships and attracted interest from multinational firms eager to invest in the country's emerging mining sector.

Under his leadership, the Ministry has implemented robust compliance standards, ramping up inspections, enforcing regulations and promoting environmental rehabilitation. Artisanal mining is also being formalized, ensuring inclusivity while upholding best practices. Tingban's zero-tolerance policy toward violations is reshaping governance and fostering greater accountability among stakeholders.

Through his visionary leadership, Tingban is ushering in a mining renaissance for Liberia. His bold reforms have positioned the country as a beacon of responsible mining and opened doors to unprecedented economic opportunities.