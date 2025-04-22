Rwanda: Table Tennis - Rising Stars Dominate As 2025 National Ranking Championship Concludes

Didier Munezero and Elisabeth Kamaikazi, both from Spero Table Tennis Academy, emerged winners of the 2025 National Ranking Championship held at NPC gymnasium from April 18-19.

This year's championship attracted more than 100 players from 7 table tennis clubs competing across various categories in both men and women that included the U13, U15, and U19 players in the senior category.

The round robin tourney, 13-year-old Didier Munezero defied the odds and lifted the 2025 championship in the senior men's category. The inclusion of under 13 category introduced a new generation of rising stars, with Shukuru Ibonga Ngoga from Ubumwe Table Tennis Club dominating in both U13 and U15 boys' events.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth Kamikazi, also from Spero Table Tennis Academy, claimed the title as the champion from both the U13 and U15 girls' category.

"This championship has set a new benchmark for the talent development in Rwandan table tennis," said Alexis Mutebutsi, the secretary general of the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF).

He also mentioned that the inclusion of younger players in senior competitions and the introduction of the new ages categories have uncovered extraordinary potential.

In the other highlights, Blaise Shimirwa from Spero Table Tennis Club triumphed in the junior men's category with a gold medal in the junior category and secured the silver medal in the senior men category. Also, Diane Uwase rose to victory in the junior girls category.

Spero Table Tennis Academy emerged as the best club of the tournament after securing five out of eight gold medals which were up for grabs, while Ubumwe Table Tennis Club emerged second with one gold.

The national table tennis ranking championship is an annual three-star event designed to rank players across all categories, adding up to other annual tournaments like the Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT), the Chinese Ambassador's cup, and the national league, serving as the key competitions for prestigious international competitions qualification.

The full list of winners:

Men Senior (19 and above)

1. Didier MUNEZERO (Spero TTA)

2. Blaise (Spero TTA)

3. Otto (Rilima TTC)

4. Rahim (Ubumwe TTC)

Junior Boys (19 and below)

1. Blaise (Spero TTA)

2. Otto (Rilima TTC)

3. Kellys (Ubumwe TTC)

4. Didier Munezero (Spero TTA)

Cadet Boys (15 and below)

1. Ebong (Ubumwe TTC)

2. King (Ubumwe TTC)

3. Naser (Ubumwe TTC)

4. Damascene (Rilima TTC)

Hopes Boys (13 and below)

1. Ebong (Ubumwe TTC)

2. Didier Munezero (Spero TTC)

3. Lucky (Spero TTC)

4. Kevin (Rilima TTC)

WOMEN SENIOR (19 and above)

1. Hervine Tumukunde (Rilima TTC)

2. Regine Twizerane (Vision TTC)

3. Kellia Hirwa (Ubumwe TTC)

4. Diane Uwase (Spero TTA)

Junior Girls (19 and below)

1. Elisabeth Kamikazi (Spero TTA)

2. Diane Uwase (Spero TTA)

3. Solange Ntakirutimana (Spero TTA)

4. Ketia Gasaro (Spero TTA)

Cadet Girls (15 and below)

1. Diane Uwase (Spero TTA)

2. Elisabeth Kamikazi (Spero TTA)

Girls (13 and below)

1. Elizabeth Kamikazi (Spero TTA)

2. Ketia Agasaro (Spero TTA)