Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Expresses Rwanda's Commitment to Expanding Cooperation With Pakistan

Rwanda looks to diversify its cooperation including trade partnership with Pakistan and boosting its tea export volumes to the South Asian country, foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said on April 21 during a joint press briefing with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Nduhungirehe travelled to Islamabad on Sunday for three-day official visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the joint press briefing, he underscored Rwanda's intention to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, education, and defence, as well as explore new avenues of cooperation.

"Our relation is based on mutual respect and also a common drive to work together in many sectors such as trade, investment, education and defence," he said.

Pakistan tops the list of countries that buy most of Rwanda's tea, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

"There are many things that Rwanda can bring to Pakistan. As of now, Rwanda only exports goods worth $26 million [per year], but we want these figures to go up in the near future," Nduhungirehe indicated.

"For instance, we want to export a lot of our high-quality tea, and in the future, we could also explore broadening our horizons and explore joint projects," Nduhungirehe said, adding "Pakistan already brings a lot to Rwanda in the sectors of trade, industry and health."

"The exports of Pakistan to Rwanda are worth around $100 million [per year], and in the future, we could explore developing Rwanda as a tourist destination for Pakistan and also to develop sport together," he said, citing cricket which he said people in both countries are avid fans of.

On the international stage, Nduhungirehe appreciated the shared commitment of both countries to global peace.

"At multilateral level, Pakistan and Rwanda share the same resolve for world peace. And this is evidenced by the strong commitment of both countries in peacekeeping operations. Pakistan and Rwanda are both in the top five troop-contributing contributing countries in UN peacekeeping [missions]," he said.