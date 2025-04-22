Rwanda: Ecobank Pays Tribute to Victims At Ntarama Genocide Memorial

Ecobank staff, alongside government officials and Genocide survivors, paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Ntarama Genocide Memorial, where more than 6,000 people are laid to rest.

The group was urged to uphold Rwanda's unity and stand firm in the fight against genocide ideology. The visit was guided by Antoine Kagarama from the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, who provided a historical overview of Bugesera, tracing events from 1959 to the atrocities committed during the Genocide, up to the arrival of the Rwandan Patriotic Army.

Participants reflected on the country's painful history, honoured the lives lost, and were reminded of the continued importance of unity and vigilance.

The commemoration featured powerful survivor testimonies, emotional performances, and messages of resilience, all reinforcing the call to remember, heal, and rebuild.

Before leaving the memorial, participants laid flowers at the resting place of the victims as a symbol of love and remembrance.

After this, the vigil began with a minute of silence, followed by a prayer and a performance by a singer named Musinga. His song reflected his journey of survival, expressing how he missed his parents and how the Rwandan Patriotic Army (Inkotanyi) saved him.

Mathilda Umwanankabandi, a Genocide survivor from Ntarama, shared her testimony. During the Genocide, she and her family had taken refuge in the church.

She explained that Bugesera, where they had moved in 1959, had become a place where Tutsi were left vulnerable, exposed to inhumane conditions.

She described the terrifying days of April 15 and 30, 1994, which remain etched in her memory. Umwanankabandi expressed her deep gratitude to the Inkotanyi for saving her life.

As a mother of four, with her youngest child currently attending INES (Institut d'Enseignement Supérieur), she also thanked the President for implementing the Kwibuka programme, which has been crucial for the resilience and healing of survivors.

In her message, Umwanankabandi reminded the gathered group of the importance of fighting genocide ideology, especially in these challenging times.

After her emotional testimony, a candle of hope was lit, symbolising the light that continues to shine despite the dark past.

Musinga then performed another song, this time expressing gratitude to his father for supporting him through his education, his first job, and the milestone of marriage, while also expressing his love and longing for his mother.

Commissioner for Research, Development, Capacity Building, and Investment at AERG, Evode Ndatsikira, expressed his condolences to Mathilde Umwanankabandi and others who lost loved ones during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Remembering is life for survivors, but as Rwandans, we need to use these commemoration periods as an opportunity to reflect on the country's journey and its future, it is our duty to stay alert and ensure that we shape the Rwanda we want," he said.

Ndatsikira also highlighted the ongoing threat of genocide ideology, stressing the collective responsibility to remain vigilant and combat it.

Carine Umutoni, the Managing Director of Ecobank, concluded the evening by emphasising the significance of Kwibuka, extending her condolences to the victims and their families, and offering words of support.

She praised the government for fostering unity and healing among survivors and emphasised the importance of remembrance.

"Kwibuka reminds us of what we have as a country and where we are headed. Let us keep remembering as we rebuild ourselves," she noted.