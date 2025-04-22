Rwanda: Boarding Students Start Returning to School, Vow to Work Hard As Academic Year Nears End

As the final term of the 2024/2025 academic year resumes on April 22, boarding school students across the country on Monday, April 21, begun returning to their respective schools. Students are expected to report back between April 21 and 24.

Many are pledging to work hard as the school year winds down, with some aiming for promotion to the next level and others preparing to sit for national examinations.

Clovis Singizwa, a level 5 student in the Computer Systems and Architecture class at Lycée Saint Alexandre de Muhura, in Gatsibo District, was eager to return to school. As a finalist who recently completed an internship, Singizwa said he has gained hands-on experience in the field related to his studies.

"I've had the opportunity to see what the job market looks like, and it's been very insightful. As I return to school, I'm going to put in more effort to ensure I pass the national exams," he said.

He encouraged fellow students to remain focused and disciplined.

"To my fellow students, I would like to remind them that this final term is crucial. It determines whether we move forward or repeat a class. For those of us sitting national exams, it's time to correct past mistakes, work harder, and ensure we succeed."

Aline Landrine Uwashema, a student at Ecole des Sciences de Musanze - Notre Dame de l'Étoile, said that returning to school can be overwhelming for some, especially because of the pressure the last term brings.

"Going back isn't always exciting. Some students are anxious because the final term decides their academic future. But despite the pressure, we vow to give it our best," she said.

Other students echoed similar sentiments of working hard to pass this year. Learners also emphasised how the return arrangements help ensure timely and safe arrival at their schools.

On April 21, students attending schools in the districts of Ruhango, Gisagara, Ngororero, Musanze, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo were the first to return.

Vianney Augustin Kavutse, the Head of Quality Assurance at the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), said that nearly 52,000 students in these districts are expected to return to school on the first day, coming from various places nationwide. However, turnout on the first day at Kigali Pele stadium was still low.

"Many students were still arriving, but we estimate that around 10,000 of them pass through Kigali, particularly using Pele Stadium as a transit hub," he said.

Kavutse emphasized the importance of parents and guardians following the official school calendar to avoid last-minute rushes and ensure a smooth process.

"We encourage the public to send students on time. The calendar is shared early to allow sufficient preparation for both students and schools."

Kavutse noted that ever since the return to school arrangement was introduced, it significantly improved the safety and organization of student transport.

"There haven't been major challenges, apart from people who still don't follow the designated schedule," he said.

He also highlighted special arrangements for students with disabilities.

"We have a team of volunteers, including those trained in sign language, who assist students with special needs. In some cases, we even allow extra travel time to ensure their comfort and safety," he added.

School return schedule

April 22: Students from schools in Nyanza, Nyamagabe, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rulindo, Gakenke, Rwamagana, and Kayonza districts.

April 23: Students heading to schools in Huye, Kamonyi, Karongi, Rutsiro, Gicumbi, Ngoma, and Kirehe districts.

April 24: The final group, from Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Bugesera, Burera, and all districts in the City of Kigali.

The third and final school term of the year officially begins on April 22 and will conclude on June 27.

National exams will be held as follows:

Practical exams: May 19 - June 6.

Primary Leaving Exams: June 30 - July 3.

Secondary school theory exams: July 9 - July 18.