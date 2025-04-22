East Africa: Uganda Reports Measles Outbreak in Refugee Settlements

Uganda on Monday announced a measles outbreak in three settlements receiving refugees fleeing fighting in neighbouring DR Congo. The Ministry of Health, in a situation update, said nine cases of the viral disease have been confirmed in the previous week -- five at Nakivale and Oruchinga refugee settlements, in Isingiro district, and four at Matanda transit center, in Kanungu district.

All three settlements are located in western Uganda.

"Active case searches are ongoing at the community and facility level. VHTs [village health teams] are continuing with door-to-door sensitizations and active case searches," the ministry said, noting "ongoing screening at the points of entry at the facilities by the triage teams for fever, rashes, dry cough and runny nose."

Health authorities have launched a measles and rubella vaccination campaign targeting newly arrived refugee children aged 6 months to 15 years, the update said.

At least 105 children were vaccinated against measles and rubella at the Matanda transit center on Sunday, it said.

In March, at least two children died from measles and 68 others were diagnosed with the viral disease in a refugee settlement hosting South Sudanese refugees in Uganda's mid-western district of Kiryandongo.

Measles is a highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing and can lead to severe complications. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms of measles appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected.