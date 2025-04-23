Zimbabweans Ignore Stayaway Call

Zimbabweans yesterday strongly rejected calls for a stayaway, with shops, Government offices, vegetable markets, health facilities and public transport operating normally across the country, showcasing a united front against the planned disruption.

Expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, initially called for a two-day stayaway beginning yesterday and ending today, but later changed saying it should be indefinite.

However, on yesterday's evidence, where Harare and other cities and towns were open for business, with both human and vehicular traffic flowing as usual, the stayaway call has been a monumental flop.

Citizens remained steadfast in their daily routines, defying attempts by certain elements to disrupt normalcy.

In Harare, the Central Business District (CBD) buzzed with activity.

A survey revealed that businesses were open and operational, with both human and vehicular traffic flowing freely. The response was similar in residential areas, where daily life proceeded without interruption.

Public servants reported for duty, and commuters filled buses as early as dawn, indicating a clear dismissal of the stay-away messages circulating on social media.

In Bulawayo, the situation was the same, with the city remaining vibrant.

The second day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) saw large crowds, with local and international exhibitors expressing optimism about securing lucrative deals.

"We have been surprised by the level of engagement today," said a marketing manager for a local manufacturing company.

"Despite the messages circulating, people are here, they are interested in what we have to offer."

Mr Reiner Sinaga, from the Embassy of Indonesia, noted the enthusiasm of the local business community.

"We had promising meetings and we are optimistic about forging strong business relationships here in Zimbabwe. The business at the ZITF is truly encouraging," he said.

ZITF chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said it was business as usual, with local and international exhibitors actively engaging.

He further highlighted key events of the second day, saying the Rural Industrialisation Dialogue convened by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Hall 2 drew over 400 delegates, who received insightful presentations on opportunities across the districts and provinces.

Additionally, the Zimbabwe-India Dialogue held at the Pavilion Lounge, was a resounding success.

"This session saw the participation of more than 10 high-level delegates from India, representing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), who engaged with their counterparts from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and other prominent business leaders," said Mr Moyo.

Government and business sectors stood firm against the stayaway calls.

Private bus operators reported normal operations, ensuring that commuters could go about their daily lives without disruption.

"It is business as usual," said Mr Charles Mukumba, operations director of Inter Africa Bus Services.

"We strongly reject the calls for a stayaway. We are committed to ensuring no one is stranded."

Retailers echoed this sentiment, with Mr Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), saying: "There is no so-called shutdown.

"Retailers and wholesalers will continue to operate as normal. Any claims of food rations or disruptions are baseless."

The collective stance underscored a commitment to peace, security and economic stability.

Security was visibly heightened across cities, with uniformed officers patrolling key zones, including hotspots in the CBD and transport hubs.

Police reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining order.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The ZRP informs the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful. We have deployed enough officers throughout the country.

"We will arrest anyone who interferes with the public's freedom of movement. The public should report any intimidation or incitement."

Citizens were encouraged to report any intimidation or threats related to the stayaway calls.

The police provided contact numbers for various regions, reinforcing their proactive approach to maintaining law and order.

In Marondera, it was equally business as usual, with voices from the community reflecting a strong rejection of the stayaway calls.

Entrepreneurs and vendors emphasised the importance of continuing their work to support families.

Mr Tanaka Zimunhu of Marondera said: "If I do not come to work, where will I get money to take care of my family?

"I do not want to participate in something that harms my source of income. Let those who call for it stay home; as for me, I am conducting business as usual."

Similarly, a vendor, Ms Faith Nondo, expressed determination to work.

"Why should I stay home while others are busy making money in town? I am happy I did the right thing because I am making money. I do not have any reason to stay home at all," she said.

Youths in the community also voiced their commitment to economic activity.

Mr Terrence Kudadirwa, also of Marondera, encouraged young people not to be swayed by outside calls for disruption, urging fellow youths to focus on their income-generating projects.

"We just heard someone calling for a stayaway, and as the youth, we are rejecting that call. We call for peace and unity."

In Beitbridge, travellers and cargo went through the border post without incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The town's economic activity is anchored mainly on cross-border-related activities and the continuous flow of traffic through the border is essential.

In Manicaland, people went about their daily duties as usual, including in Mutare, Rusape, Nyanga, Buhera, Chipinge, Mutasa and Chimanimani.

Sakubva Bus Terminus in Mutare was a hive of activity, with people boarding buses to various destinations, while vendors recorded brisk business.

At Mwamuka Vegetable Farmers Market, vendors from different suburbs packed the market, buying goods from farmers for resale at their stalls.

All shops were open and operating as usual.

Business at Forbes Border Post also went uninterrupted, with cross-border traders and haulage trucks moving freely in and out of the country.

In Masvingo, shops, banks and other businesses were open as usual while transport operators were also on the road.

Informal traders at Chitima, City Centre and Mucheke markets, were also open while the Mucheke small industries were a hive of activity.

Government departments were open as civil servants ignored the stayaway calls even in districts such as Gutu, Bikita, Zaka, Chiredzi, Mwenezi and Chivi.

Police said they did not get reports of violence across the province.