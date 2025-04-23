Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Vows to Retain Gutu Seat

Gutu — Zanu PF is determined to retain the Gutu East parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election, with the ruling party in Masvingo expressing confidence in a decisive victory. This follows primary elections held last week, which determined the party's candidate.

Cde Zvarevashe Masvingise, the Gutu Rural District Ward 14 councillor, outpolled five other contenders, securing a total of 4 837 votes.

The primary election results, announced by Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa, indicated that Masvingise won by a wide margin, with his nearest rival, Cde Christopher Mashuro, receiving 967 votes, while Cde Nobert Chikumbo garnered 402 votes. Other candidates received the following votes: Cde Maone Veremu (289 votes), Cde Phineous Chagonda (270 votes), and Cde Nicholas Chiname (157 votes).

The seat became vacant following the expulsion of Mr. Benjamin Ganyiwa. The date for the by-election has yet to be officially announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Cde Mavhenyengwa praised the smooth conduct of the primary election, emphasizing Zanu PF's readiness to maintain its political dominance in Masvingo Province.

"This process was a contest between members of the same party; there are no winners or losers. It is Zanu PF that has emerged victorious. The election of Cde Masvingise as our candidate calls for us to rally behind him to retain this seat resoundingly."

Cde Mavhenyengwa expressed confidence that the high turnout at the primary election indicates a strong support base, asserting that the seat is virtually secured for Zanu PF in the upcoming by-election.

Upon accepting his victory, Cde Masvingise expressed gratitude for the support and pledged to work diligently to fulfil the expectations of his constituents.

"I am honoured to have been elected the party's candidate in the coming Gutu East parliamentary by-election. I am very confident that I will help Zanu PF retain this seat by a large margin."

He also emphasised the importance of aligning with President Mnangagwa's vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe as he prepares for the electoral battle ahead.