Nigeria: CSOs Slam Governor Lawal Over Zamfara Insecurity

The Zamfara Civil Society Organisation has accused Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, of obstructing the Federal Government's efforts in addressing the escalating insecurity in the North-western state, alleging that he was politicising the crisis for electoral gain.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the group's spokesperson, Ahmad Ibrahim Maradun, claimed that Governor Lawal has failed to confront the state's security challenges head-on, instead exploiting the issue to deflect blame.

"Rather than supporting the Federal Government's initiatives to address insecurity, Dauda has consistently failed to confront the matter directly," Umar said.

"He appears to politicise anything related to the security challenges."

The accusations come amid reports that bandits and terrorists have imposed a N60million levy on villages in Zamfara State, exacerbating the plight of impoverished communities.

The organisation questioned how residents, already struggling, could meet such demands and called for a state of emergency in Zamfara State due to "the lack of political governance and deepening insecurity."

During the 2023 electioneering campaign, Governor Lawal heavily criticised his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, now the Minister of State for Defence, accusing him of failing to curb insecurity.

However, the group argued that Lawal has not delivered on his promises to address the crisis, pointing to his failure to engage stakeholders or hold town hall meetings to tackle the situation.

In contrast, the group praised Matawalle for mobilising thousands of security personnel to Zamfara State, though they noted that the forces received little support from the state government.

"The Federal Government cannot address this alone," Umar said, questioning how Lawal was utilising security funds allocated to the state.

The group contrasted Lawal's approach with that of other state governors, such as Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, who have actively sought federal intervention during crises, yielding visible results.

They also highlighted Matawalle's success in reducing insecurity in other northern states, suggesting that Lawal's refusal to collaborate with him may be driven by political motives ahead of the 2027 elections.

"What exactly is Dauda doing to tackle the insecurity claiming the lives of the people of Zamfara?" Umar asked, urging the governor to work with federal authorities to restore peace in Zamfara State.