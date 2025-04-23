Ethiopian Army Claims Killing Hundreds of Fano Fighters Signaling New Heights in Ongoing Conflict in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — The army has been displaying fresh graduates in the past successive weeks. Picture: ENDF

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have announced a series of "military victories" against the Fano armed group in the Amhara region, claiming to have killed "more than 300 fighters in a single day in Gojam" alone.

The army's announcement of the latest operation comes in the backdrop of several unconfirmed reports of heavy civilians' casualties due to multiple drone strikes. It underscores an escalation of a conflict that has transformed Amhara regional state into a militarized zone and humanitarian crisis hotspot since the conflict started August 2023.

In a statement released over the easter weekend, the ENDF claimed to have conducted a "string of operations" across North Shewa and Gojjam zones of the region. It also claimed that in Basona Wereda of North Shewa, "four leaders" of the armed Fano militant group were "neutralized along with 50 armed fighters."

In an additional claim, the army also said that "around 30 individuals were injured and captured. From the operation, three Bren guns, five sniper rifles, and numerous other weapons previously held by the group were seized. The army continues its focused efforts to eliminate the remnants of the militant group in the area," the statement said.

In Dera Wereda of the North Shewa Zone, in an area known as Homo Bonaya within Tuti Kebele, the army said it has "carried out a coordinated operation targeting the militant group's training coordinator." The army quoted Colonel Gadisa Diro, the commander of the operational unit, as saying that the "strike inflicted significant human and material losses on the group."

Similarly, the army also claimed it is intensifying military operations in Western Oromia regional state offensives in Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, targeting what it said was "Shane-affiliated militants", a term the government uses to describe Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). The army claimed that "several militants were killed or captured during the campaign."

The latest military victory claims by the army come amid growing volatilities and shifting dynamics in the Amhara region conflict.

Since the federal government declared a state of emergency in August 2023, violence has intensified between federal forces and Fano militias. However, as Addis Standard has recently reported, recent developments suggest the conflict is entering a new phase - one security analysists characterized by the increased deployment of regional anti-riot militias and police units.

A few weeks ago, over 10,000 members of these regional forces graduated from the Bir Sheleko Basic Paramilitary Training Center in a ceremony attended by Amhara region president Arega Kebede and senior ENDF commanders. Desalegn Tasew, Former Head of the Amhara Peace and Security Bureau, described the training as crucial to restoring stability and aligning public and government interests.

Recent weeks have also seen renewed Fano offensives under the banner of a "unity" campaign, particularly in Central Gondar and North Gojjam zones adding to civilian casualties and further displacement, signal a potentially prolonged and intensified phase of conflict.

While the ENDF's latest claims seemed to highlight military gains, the broader picture remains one of deteriorating humanitarian situation compounded by mass killings, displacement, food shortages, and the disruption of essential services.