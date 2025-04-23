The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has issued a stark warning as it announces a forced suspension, set to begin in May, of critical nutrition treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia due to a devastating funding shortfall.

"WFP is being forced to halt treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in May due to insufficient funding. WFP had planned to reach 2 million mothers and children with life-saving nutrition assistance in 2025," the UN agency said.

Furthermore, without urgent new funding, "3.6 million of Ethiopia's most vulnerable people will lose access to WFP's life-saving food and nutrition assistance in the coming weeks," the UN warned today.

Despite optimistic projections by the government for the 2024 main Meher season crops - sown in June and July across major agricultural regions - the UN has cautioned in October last year that Ethiopia still faces significant food security challenges due to a combination of compounding crises.

According to a report issued by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on 10 October the June to September rainy season delivered average to above-average rainfall, contributing to favorable crop yields in key producing zones, including western Oromia, western Amhara, and Benishangul Gumuz.

The impending suspension comes at a time when hunger and malnutrition are soaring across the country, driven by conflict, displacement, drought, and economic shocks. More than 10 million people are now facing acute food insecurity, including three million internally displaced by violence and extreme weather.

Malnutrition rates have reached crisis levels, with 4.4 million pregnant and breastfeeding women and children requiring treatment. In several regions- including Somali, Oromia, Tigray, and Afar - child wasting rates have exceeded the emergency threshold of 15 percent.

Compounding the crisis is persistent violence and instability in Ethiopia's Amhara region are severely hindering the humanitarian efforts, jeopardizing assistance to "more than half a million people in need," the UN said, adding, a surge in criminal activity - including vehicle hijackings, threats, and theft - that is endangering staff and obstructing the safe delivery of life-saving aid.

Despite supporting over three million people with food assistance in the first quarter of 2025 and providing school meals for 470,000 children monthly, WFP said its efforts are being hindered by worsening insecurity, particularly in Amhara, and by a funding shortfall of $222 million through September.

WFP had initially aimed to reach two million mothers and children with nutrition support this year. However, unless additional resources are secured, even broader cuts to food and cash assistance - affecting up to one million refugees - could take effect as early as June.

The agency continues to appeal to donors to step in and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe from unfolding further.

