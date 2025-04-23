Zimbabwe: Mai Dhuterere Removed From Remand

22 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda has removed Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere, and wife to renowned gospel artist Mambo Dhuterere, from remand in a case in which she was accused of defrauding a local politician of US$16 000 in a botched vehicle deal.

The magistrate ruled that the State should proceed by way of summons if it intends to pursue the matter further.

According to court documents, the allegations stem from an incident in September last year when Vambe allegedly teamed up with her brother to mislead the complainant.

It is alleged that Vambe falsely claimed she could assist in sourcing a Toyota Hilux GD6 from Botswana on behalf of the politician, who had set aside US$16 000 for the purchase.

The complainant later discovered that the deal had not materialised, prompting the legal action.

With the case now removed from remand, it remains to be seen whether the State will pursue the matter further through summons.

