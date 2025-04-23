Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Defies Geza Stay-Away Call As Zitf Records Huge Turnout

BULAWAYO residents ignored a so-called stay-away call by disgraced former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, as evidenced by the huge number of people who flocked to the bustling second day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The halls were a hive of activity, with both local and international exhibitors expressing strong optimism about securing lucrative deals.

The call for a shutdown, which circulated primarily through social media channels, had no impact on the city's usual weekday rhythm.

Businesses in the central business district also remained open, and traffic flow was largely normal.

However, the most significant indicator of the public's defiance was the substantial turnout at the ZITF.

Exhibitors across various sectors reported a steady stream of visitors to their stands, with many engaging in serious discussions about potential partnerships and investments.

The atmosphere within the trade fair is positive.

"We have been surprised by the level of engagement today," said a marketing manager for a local manufacturing company.

"Despite the messages circulating, people are here, they are interested in what we have to offer, and we are very hopeful about the leads we have generated."

International exhibitors echoed this sentiment.

Mr Reiner Sinaga, from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, noted the enthusiasm of the local business community.

"We had promising meetings and we are optimistic about forging strong business relationships here in Zimbabwe," he said.

"The business at the ZITF is truly encouraging."