Somalia Humanitarian Forum Opens in Galkayo to Address Climate, Aid Challenges

22 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Galkayo, Somalia (Smn) — The Chairman of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, officially opened the Somali Humanitarian Forum (CHF-2025) today in Galkayo, located in the Galmudug State.

The high-level forum, which focuses on strengthening cooperation among humanitarian organizations, seeks long-term solutions to climate change adaptation and enhances emergency response mechanisms, according to a statement released by SoDMA.

Abdulle highlighted that Somalia faces a severe humanitarian crisis compounded by multiple challenges, including poor Deyr seasonal rains, an anticipated weak Gu' spring season, and the growing threat of La Niña in some areas, severely affecting the lives of millions across the country.

"The situation is exacerbated by displacement, insecurity, and the lack of adequate funding for humanitarian aid," he said. "These compounded challenges are putting immense pressure on vulnerable populations."

The event, which brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Disaster Management, the governments of various regional states, and representatives from international aid organizations, is expected to foster collaboration and drive new initiatives to address Somalia's humanitarian crisis.

The meeting was attended by ministers from the Humanitarian Affairs departments of Somalia's federal member states, the Banadir region, Galmudug officials, Mudug regional authorities, donor agencies, humanitarian organizations, ambassadors, and other distinguished guests.

