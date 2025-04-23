Rwanda: Kwibuka - '30 Years, 30 Stories' Book Launch Set for April 30

As Rwanda marks 31 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Imagine We Rwanda will launch a commemorative coffee table book dubbed 30 Years, 30 Stories on April 30 in Kigali.

The book is more than just a publication; it is a living archive of Rwanda's complex and painful history, told through 30 intimate personal narratives from across the country where survivors, repentant perpetrators, rescuers, artists, business leaders, and youth born after the genocide share their truths with striking honesty.

The result is a raw, emotional, and deeply human collection that doesn't shy away from trauma, but insists on dignity, healing, and resilience.

Developed over a year by a team of young Rwandan authors at Imagine We Rwanda, the book is both a tribute to lives lost and a mirror held up to the present. It asks hard questions, honors hard truths, and refuses to let memory fade.

30 Years, 30 Stories will be available in both English and French, ensuring that its impact reaches readers across language backgrounds.

The 200-page book is designed not only as a commemorative keepsake but also as a valuable resource for schools, libraries, and communities committed to preserving memory and fostering dialogue.

The official launch of the book, which will take place at Kigali Convention Centre, will feature readings, reflections, and conversations with contributors, offering the public a rare opportunity to engage directly with the voices behind the stories and the team that brought them to life.

Additionally, 10% of the profits from the book will be donated to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, further supporting efforts to remember and honor the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.