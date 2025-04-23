Ghana: Minority Criticises Kumasi Mayor Over Threats Against Traders

22 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Minority Caucus on the Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament has condemned the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Mr Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, for allegedly threatening to physically assault traders who defy directives under the city's decongestion exercise.

According to the Ranking Member of the Committee, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the MCE's comments, where he reportedly endorsed a "military-democratic" approach and warned of physical action against non-compliant traders are reckless and dangerous.

In a press release copied to The Ghanaian Times, the Minority described the Mayor's utterances as unacceptable and called on the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development to act swiftly.

"Violence, threats of physical abuse, and the use of fear as a governance tool are unacceptable in any form and have no place in a constitutional democracy like ours," the statement read.

While acknowledging that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have the legal backing under Act 936 to enforce local bylaws, the Caucus stressed that enforcement must be carried out lawfully and with respect for human rights.

"The goal of decongestion must not be pursued at the cost of livelihoods. Traders are not adversaries--they are citizens contributing to the local economy under often difficult conditions," Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

The Minority further urged the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to engage traders and stakeholders in a more humane and constructive manner, and to provide suitable alternative trading spaces to ensure peaceful and sustainable enforcement of bylaws.

