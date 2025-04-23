Liberia: VP Koung Casts Vote in Ganta, Says One-Seat Poll Attracts Fewer Voters

22 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Ganta — Vice President Jeremiah Koung has described the low voter turnout in the ongoing Nimba County senatorial by-election as normal, stating that the nature of the election does not typically draw large crowds.

Speaking shortly after casting his ballot at the YMCA Precinct Center in Ganta on Tuesday, Koung explained that the turnout is lower than usual because the by-election involves only one position.

"You should expect that the turnout will be low because this is not an election where we are voting for a president, senator, and representative all at once," he said.

The vice president also urged citizens to maintain peace throughout the process and ensure a violence-free election.

Earlier, several precincts across the county reported slow voter activity, with many polling places seeing only light participation. The by-election is being held to fill the Senate seat left vacant by the late Senator Prince Johnson, who died in November 2024.

Election officials and observers continue to monitor the process across the county.

