Liberia: Low Turnout Mars Nimba County Senatorial By-Election

Nimba County — Voter turnout has been noticeably low across several precincts in Nimba County as the Senatorial By-Election progresses, according to reports from multiple polling centers.

Despite polls opening on schedule and being adequately staffed by National Elections Commission (NEC) officials, many stations are seeing only a steady trickle of voters rather than large crowds.

Several voters have attributed the low turnout to transportation challenges, limited public awareness, and general voter apathy.

Election observers are currently monitoring the situation, while security forces remain deployed to maintain calm and order throughout the voting process.

The by-election is being held to fill the vacant Senate seat left by the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, who died in November 2024.

Updates on voter participation and preliminary developments are expected later in the day as the NEC continues to oversee the electoral process.