Liberia: NEC Commits to Delivering Peaceful, Credible Election

-Chairperson says the election is about everyone's voice being heard

The chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, has emphasized the significance of the ongoing senatorial by-election in Nimba County as a crucial platform for ensuring every citizen's voice is heard through a fair, peaceful, and transparent electoral process.

"This process is about ensuring that every voice is heard and every vote counts. We remain committed to delivering a credible, peaceful, and transparent electoral process for the people of Nimba County and Liberia at large," the NEC boss said .

The NEC's commitment to delivering a credible election was reiterated during a press conference held at the Nimba County Administration Building in Sanniquellie. The voting process commenced smoothly across all 262 precincts and 736 polling places, registering a peaceful start without major disruptions--though voter turnout was very low during the morning hours.

Lansanah, along with NEC commissioners, senior staff, and international partners, addressed some minor challenges that required swift intervention. These issues were promptly resolved to ensure the voting process continued uninterrupted, she said.

The NEC Chairperson also responded to staffing irregularities and low voter turnout concerns, highlighting the need for enhanced community engagement and civic education efforts.

Preliminary results of the by-election are scheduled for release on Wednesday, with the final outcome expected within 48 hours.

At Giolando Public School (Precinct 33076), tensions arose when party agents requested that polling staff read out the names of voters. The situation was promptly resolved with the assistance of on-site security.

In District #8, polling was relocated from a deteriorated school building to a nearby church after the structure was found to have a damaged roof. A similar adjustment was made in District #6, where polling operations were transferred to a temporary tent due to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency occupying the original polling location.

Renovations at Venpark School in Vanpa (Precinct 33111) initially hindered polling staff from entering the premises. To ensure a seamless process, the NEC shifted voting to an alternative facility within the same compound.

"These issues, though regrettable, have been resolved or are under active review," Lansanah assured.

In response to media queries about staffing discrepancies at the J.W. Pearson campus in Ganta, where names were allegedly tampered with on posted lists, the NEC clarified that staff recruitment was conducted online, and lists were publicized in advance.

Chairperson Lansanah acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that the issue is currently being investigated. She also acknowledged concerns about the low voter turnout in specific areas, despite the early civic education efforts initiated by the commission.

"We began our outreach early, but it is clear we must deepen community-level engagement," Lansanah said, suggesting that future programs could benefit from closer collaboration with local town authorities. She further proposed the inclusion of civic education in Liberia's national school curriculum.

The NEC Chairperson announced that preliminary results will be released on Wednesday, April 23, at two scheduled intervals--1pm and 6pm The final outcome is expected within 48 hours, well ahead of the constitutionally mandated 15-day deadline for official certification.

The NEC said it is expediting the vote tallying process by increasing counting teams and decentralizing operations across magisterial hubs while utilizing real-time monitoring technology for enhanced transparency.

Acknowledging the collective efforts of various stakeholders, Lansanah underlined the broader significance of the election as a reaffirmation of democracy and the rule of law. The ongoing commitment to electoral integrity and civic participation was emphasized as a core principle guiding the electoral process.

"We're not just electing a senator. We are reaffirming our commitment to democracy and the rule of law," Lansanah noted, adding that the NEC is expected to provide another update this evening.