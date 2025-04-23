Liberia: Low Turnout So Far, but Relative Calm

-Updates from Nimba senatorial by-election

The senatorial by-election in Nimba County has been calm, but there has been a slow turnout of voters, particularly in urban areas of the county.

"Voters are coming one by one, and since polling opened at about 8am, we have not finished two of the count booklets, which contained about 50 ballot papers," a polling place officer at precinct number 33072, Lawrence G. Saye, told this paper at about 10:30.

Polling stations experienced a gradual appearance of voters, with some locations yet to complete counting booklets containing ballot papers even hours after the polls opened.

For example, at precinct number 33072, situated at the John Wesley Pearson Campus in Ganta, only sporadic voter participation was observed across the five polling places.

A total of 1,643 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at this center, based on the NEC Final Voter Roll data displayed at the polling stations. Similarly, at the Child-Friendly School Center with precinct code 33069, the initial voter turnout was characterized by a slow but composed pace.

Approximately 1,797 voters are anticipated to vote across four polling places, as indicated by NEC statistics. Despite Ganta being a key district with a substantial voter base of around 36,197, the turnout in several polling locations remained sluggish, although the overall atmosphere remained peaceful.

Some of the voters told this paper that they only need calm in the entire election process, during and after the voting result is announced.

Voters expressed a desire for a calm election process and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and satisfaction throughout and after the announcement of the election results.

Kou Flomo, an elderly woman, told this paper that she wants everybody to be at peace and satisfied, so whoever wins is to her satisfaction.

Reports from Karnplay and Tappita District revealed similar patterns of slow voter turnout during the first half of the election day.

In Karnplay, local reporter James Mattaly reported a slow turnout for the half-day of the election, but also people were still coming to cast their ballots one by one.

The Daily Observer also gathered that turnout as of 12 midday was relatively low in the Tappita District. Factors such as limited voter education and voter fatigue from political discourse were cited as probable causes for the subdued participation.

With Nimba County having a total of approximately 307,254 registered voters dispersed across 262 precincts and 726 polling places, the ongoing by-election is being closely monitored for any developments.