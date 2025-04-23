Liberia: Edith Gongloe-Weh Calls for Transparent Elections After Casting Vote in Nimba

22 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Nimba County — Senatorial candidate Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh on Tuesday urged electoral authorities to uphold transparency and fairness in the Nimba County by-election.

Shortly after casting her vote early in the afternoon, Gongloe-Weh told reporters that voter vigilance is key to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

"We must remain vigilant. This process belongs to the people, and it must be transparent and fair," she stated.

In a traditional attire and surrounded by supporters, Gongloe-Weh expressed confidence in the democratic process and called on the National Elections Commission to deliver a credible outcome.

The by-election has attracted significant attention as more than 307,000 registered voters head to the polls in a race shaped by issues of tribal representation, gender balance, and the legacy of the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Security remains tight across the county, with officers stationed at all 736 polling places to ensure order.

Voter turnout remained steady throughout the day as residents continued to exercise their democratic rights.

