Liberia: NEC Chairperson Reports Peaceful Start to Nimba County Senatorial By-Election

22 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Sanniquellie — The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced a peaceful and orderly start to the ongoing Senatorial By-election in Nimba County, with voting officially underway across all precincts.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Sanniquellie City Hall on Tuesday, April 22, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said all 262 voting precincts and 736 polling places opened as scheduled at 8:00 a.m. and are expected to close at 6:00 p.m.

"I am pleased to announce that voting in the 2025 Senatorial By-election in Nimba County got off to a very peaceful start," Chairperson Lansanah stated, addressing stakeholders, voters, and members of the press.

She disclosed that a total of 307,254 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in the election.

Despite the overall calm, the Chairperson acknowledged a few minor incidents that were swiftly resolved by NEC staff and security personnel. These included late openings at some polling centers, access issues at a few schools due to renovations or unpaid fees, and a de-roofed voting facility in Saclepea District which prompted relocation to a nearby church.

In one notable case at Messiah Christian Academy in District #1, a locked facility delayed voting due to late precinct payment, but the issue was resolved and voting proceeded. Another incident at Geolando Public School involved a brief confrontation between party agents and polling officials, which was also defused with assistance from security officers.

Chairperson Lansanah commended the Liberia National Police and other security agencies for their presence and support throughout the process. She also expressed gratitude to the Government of Liberia and international donors for their financial and logistical support, and to the media for coverage of the election.

"As we continue through the day, we encourage all candidates, their supporters, and voters to go to the polls peacefully," she urged.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent and credible election and assured stakeholders that it will continue to provide updates as the process unfolds.

